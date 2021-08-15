Casimero edges Rigondeaux in a fight to forget

John Riel Casimero fails to spark Guillermo Rigondeaux into life but does manage to secure a decision victory on a strange night in Carson. As far as mid-tier fight venues in America go, few are as beloved as Southern California’s Dignity Health Sports Park, once known as the StubHub Center (and before then, as the Home Depot Center). Affectionally deemed “The War Grounds” by the sport’s hardcore cognoscenti, the plein-air arena has become a byword for the kind of pugilism that generates gasps, standing ovations, and raucous hosannas — the kind, in short, that produces lasting memories. Who could forget the two duels that took place there between Israel Vasquez and Rafael Marquez in the late aughts? Or the hair-bristling violence Timothy Bradley and Ruslan Provodnikov committed on each other in 2013? Or, more recently, Nonito Donaire’s swift, age-defying destruction of Nordine Oubaali earlier this spring?