Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

4 worst contracts being paid by the Carolina Panthers in 2021

By Dean Jones
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat are the worst contracts being paid by the Carolina Panthers during the 2021 season?. One doesn’t have to look far to figure out just where things have gone wrong for the Carolina Panthers in recent years. Some questionable draft selections outside of the first round and the previous regime – Marty Hurney to be exact – giving out contracts way past a player’s capabilities immediately spring to mind and something the team is still counting the cost of this season.

catcrave.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

130K+
Followers
322K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salary Cap#Counting The Cost#Days Gone#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The Seattle Seahawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLthespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
NFL247Sports

Miami Dolphins preseason: Offensive coordinator George Godsey encouraged by Tua Tagovailoa's improvements

Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator George Godsey sees a different quarterback this preseason when he looks at Tua Tagovailoa, a second-year quarterback prepping to take the next step in his development as the franchise's starter this season. Godsey worked with Miami's tight ends each of the past two years, but is calling plays for the first time under coach Brian Flores.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New York Jets: Zach Wilson has sound reasoning for camp struggles

Zach Wilson hasn’t drawn the best reviews in New York Jets training camp thus far but, if you ask the rookie quarterback, he has a good reason for it. Anyone keeping up with the New York Jets through the early parts of training camp likely knows that No. 2 overall pick and presumed franchise quarterback Zach Wilson hasn’t exactly been living up to the hype early on. Errant throws, bad turnovers and a general lack of consistency have plagued the BYU product thus far.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Green Bay Packers: Predicting the 5 Players Cut on Tuesday the 24th

Last Tuesday the 17th, was the first round of cuts that needed to be made around the NFL as teams had to trim their rosters from 90 players down to 85 that day. For the Green Bay Packers, they would release Ryan Winslow, Jon Dietzen, and Zack Johnson while placing Isaac Nauta and DeAndre Thompkins on IR–effectively ending their seasons with the team.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 winners and 3 losers from Carolina Panthers second preseason game

Who were the big winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers’ second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens?. It’s still preseason, but Carolina Panthers fans were able to get a slightly better idea of what their team’s starters might look like in the regular season after Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Steelers roster: Predicting the next 5 cuts Pittsburgh will be forced to make

NFL teams must cut their roster down from 85 to 80 players by August 24th. Here are the next five cuts the Pittsburgh Steelers could make. The first wave of roster cuts are complete as the Steelers were forced to release kicker Sam Sloman, offensive tackle Brandon Walton, wide receiver Isaiah McKoy, cornerback Stephen Denmark, and defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson. Now Pittsburgh awaits more difficult decisions: choosing which five players to cut next.
NFLComplex

Ranking the 10 Worst NFL Contracts Right Now

The NFL continues to grow each year as fans flock to a fantastic, year-round product. The offseason is as much fun as when the games are being played. We’re seeing that now as training camp has every fan base buzzing about what could happen in the 2021 campaign. One effect...
NFLCBS Sports

Panthers' Sam Darnold: Debut with Carolina delayed

Coach Matt Rhule said Darnold won't suit up for Sunday's preseason game at Indianapolis, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports. Darnold will have to wait to get his first taste of in-game action until Saturday, Aug. 21 against the Ravens, at the earliest. Rhule specifically mentioned "most of the starters" will join Darnold on the sideline this weekend, which likely means Christian McCaffrey, Robby Anderson and DJ Moore will log DNPs as well.
NFLchatsports.com

Did the Carolina Panthers give up on OL David Moore too soon?

Did the Carolina Panthers give up on undrafted free-agent David Moore too soon after waiving him before Sunday’s practice?. The Carolina Panthers made a surprising move to many before practice Day 10 of training camp on Sunday by waiving undrafted free-agent offensive lineman David Moore. Many thought the player was a lively outsider to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, but the organization opted to go in a different direction and bring in reinforcements on the defensive side of the football instead.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

How much pressure is on Carolina Panthers DE Brian Burns in 2021?

How much pressure is on the shoulders of Carolina Panthers’ defensive end Brian Burns heading into the 2021 season?. The strides made by Brian Burns during his second season with the Carolina Panthers were noticeable and incredibly pleasing in equal measure. His progression from a situational edge rusher to a prolific three-down defensive end was a testament to how hard he worked during the offseason and leaves some high hopes for a true breakout campaign in 2021.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 Carolina Panthers players entering 2021 on a short leash

Which Carolina Panthers players head into the 2021 season on an extremely short leash from a production standpoint?. The Carolina Panthers do have a much better roster right now than the one which finished the 2020 season. Obviously, there are still some problem positions that could cause complications when push comes to shove, but fans are rightfully looking forward to the new campaign with a cautious sense of optimism.
NFLchatsports.com

Shi Smith showing tendencies of iconic former Carolina Panthers WR

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports) Shi Smith and D.J. Moore. Shi Smith is showing some noticeable traits during training camp that compare favorably to an iconic former Carolina Panthers wide receiver. If there were some questions about how Shi Smith was going to take on his significant challenge with the Carolina...
NFLchatsports.com

5 pleasant surprises from Carolina Panthers training camp so far

Which Carolina Panthers players have emerged as pleasant surprises from the team’s 2021 training camp so far?. It’s been an eventful training camp for the Carolina Panthers so far. There have been some good and bad things to take from initial observations, with things set to get more competitive in the coming weeks with scrimmages planned against the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens in the lead-up to preseason games and the regular season itself.

Comments / 0

Community Policy