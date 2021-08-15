Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Fan View: Orlando Pirates just like Arsenal - Bucs supporters angry after MTN8 exit

By Seth Willis
goal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sea Robbers will not have a chance to retain the title after being eliminated from the annual competition. Soweto heavyweights Orlando Pirates fell 2-1 to Swallows FC in the MTN8 quarter-finals to crash out of the competition they won last season at the first hurdle. Bucs were undone by...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moses
Person
Josef Zinnbauer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orlando Stadium#Fan View#Orlando Pirates#Arsenal Bucs#The Sea Robbers#Nxubaz#Ig#Hotto#Hurt Pirates#Bloemfontein Celtics#Big Time#Orlandopirates#Xi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Soccergoal.com

Marseille match abandoned after Nice fans storm pitch for brawl

Bottles were thrown at players and punches were exchanged in the altercation. Marseille's Ligue 1 match against Nice on Sunday has been abandoned with the visiting club refusing to emerge from the dressing room after Nice fans invaded the pitch to spark a brawl. The referee blew for the final...
FIFAgoal.com

FIFA 22: Will Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates be featuring?

Some avid gamers are anxiously waiting to know if the Soweto giants will appear in the new edition. The launch of FIFA 22 is now on the horizon and excitement is already surrounding the latest game. October 1, 2021 has been set as the new date for the release of...
WWEfox35orlando.com

WWE back in Orlando with fans

The Amway Center is going to be busy on Monday night, not with basketball, but with wrestling. WWE is back in Orlando and so are the fans.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Do Arsenal fans feel anger or sadness? Or just disappointed?

The logical thing happened and Arsenal were deservedly beaten by Konstantin Mitov I’m amazed lovely Arsenal people, by the amount of Arsenal fans believing football is a irrational game where it doesn’t matter how many bad decisions you take, you can just win. I predicted this season would be tough and Arteta would be sacked by Christmas, and he just couldn’t wait for game 1 to prove me right. I’ve spent numerous articles trying to explain why that is and at this point I feel all the energy towards Arsenal could just be spent better on something else. I am happy I’m touring Europe and I didn’t get to watch the game. There was nothing to be excited about. We spent 50 million pounds on a CB and conceded two goals, and of course we couldn’t score. If I tell you my honest opinion about these Arsenal players, board and staff, they’d forbid me from watching a football game forever, but in short, I wouldn’t miss one of them. Auba and Laca should both be sold. I guess it’s my fault that we start the season unprepared again and having no striker. It’s just beyond unacceptable that we don’t have even one ready. Odegaard? We had him last season and what did we do? We’re in for him, cause he’s cheaper than Maddison. Pathetic again, but we had him last year and we still finished 8th. Even Harry Potter won’t fix this mess by waving his magic wand. It’s a problem that goes right down from Stan Kroenke at the top, to all the fans who keep believing in this rotten manager and system.
Premier LeagueShropshire Star

Wolves fans angry at Graham Hughes stand closure

Wolves fans have reacted angrily to the news that the Graham Hughes stand will not be open for first two home games of the season. Bruno Lage's men kick off their Premier League campaign away to Leicester on Saturday, before welcoming Spurs and Manchester United to Molineux this month. But...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Holders Pirates crash out of MTN8 after Swallows defeat

Swallows FC advanced to the semi-finals of the MTN8 after securing a 2-1 victory over holders Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening. Josef Zinnbauer was without the services of Thembinkosi Lorch, Innocent Maela, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Paseka Mako and Zakhele Lepasa through injury while the likes of Vincent Pule, Abel Mabaso, Kabelo Dlamini, Bongani Sam and Tebogo Tlolane were recalled to the starting line up.
Soccerdallassun.com

Gamildien double tames Pirates as Swallows reach MTN8's last four

Ruzaigh Gamildien scored two first-half goals to inspire Swallows FC to a 2-1 victory over a bitterly disappointed Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 quarter-finals on Saturday. All three goals came in the first half as Gamildien netted two early goals before Kabelo Dlamini reduced the deficit from the penalty spot on the half-hour mark.
Soccersanantoniopost.com

Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer expects bun fight for MTN8 trophy

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer says the pressure to win the MTN8 is there for all the teams in the tournament. Pirates start their title defence on Saturday when they host Soweto rivals Swallows FC. Zinnbauer expects Swallows to come hard at them after both league games were drawn last...
UEFAPosted by
Yardbarker

Fans give Arsenal's Bukayo Saka standing ovation after racist abuse

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka was one of three England players targeted with racist abuse after the Three Lions lost the UEFA European Championship final to Italy on penalties and hadn't participated in a competitive match since that result before Friday's English Premier League opener between Brentford and Arsenal. Saka entered the...
Soccergoal.com

Have Orlando Pirates shown a lack of ambition?

The Buccaneers are the defending MTN8 champions, having ended a six-year trophy drought when they beat Bloemfontein Celtic in the 2020 final. It’s not very likely that any of Orlando Pirates’ new signings will start in the club’s first match of the season – their MTN8 quarter-final showdown with Swallows FC at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Wilmer Difo: Filling limited role for Bucs

Difo remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds. Difo appeared to be a candidate to receive more playing time in the second half of the season after Adam Frazier was dealt to the Padres ahead of the trade deadline, but an increased role hasn't materialized for the 29-year-old utility man. He's picked up only four starts since the All-Star break, with deadline pickup Hoy Park and prospect Rodolfo Castro instead taking priority over Difo in the infield.

Comments / 0

Community Policy