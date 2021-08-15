Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Philly pride changes reflect the LGBTQ community’s growth | Mark Segal

By Capital-Star Guest Contributor
Posted by 
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmVak_0bSC1urk00

By Mark Segal

It seems that there’s a lot of conversation about what is happening with the now folded Philly Pride Presents and how the new Pride organization is planning to restart Pride in the city. There are lots of questions regarding Philly Pride Presents’ organizational structure, transparency, and finances. There are also questions for the group that currently wants to carry Pride in Philadelphia forward. First let’s look at how we got here.

The earth below Philly Pride Presents has been shifting for several years now. People in the community have continued to ask for changes and none were coming.

It began to be a loud roar in 2019 when a national shift took place. That year, the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, a few people in NY decided to take the parade back to what it stood for in that first year.

They called themselves Reclaim Pride, and they created a new organization separate from Heritage of Pride, which has been running NYC Pride for decades. Reclaim Pride stated that they would put community before corporations, and in 2019 they decided to hold a separate march from the scheduled Heritage of Pride parade.

New York that year, and since, has had two different events, a Pride Parade run by Heritage of Pride, and a Reclaim Pride march. Since then, similar issues have been raised in Boston, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, and even London. Philly is not alone on this issue.

In many of these cities, a lack of representation has been an issue. In Philly that issue was compounded by an organization that would not change or be transparent. Then they issued statements that at the very least were revising our history and which many people believed were anti-transgender.

Black and Brown LGBTQ organizers start to formulate a new Philly Pride

As a marshal in the very first Pride in 1970, I can attest that Pride has gone through many reincarnations, so this is nothing new. Everyone should avoid jumping to any conclusions and allow the process to continue.

Early on in Philly Pride’s history, most didn’t like what we had and only missed it when it was gone, so a new invigorated Pride would be a good thing.

The only question is if the new organization will be more transparent then Philly Pride Presents. Will it be inclusive? Will it have officers and a board that is diverse and take responsibility and listen to the community? Will they hold open meetings, unlike Philly Pride Presents? These questions need answers. Without them, Philly, like New York, might just have two events marking Pride.

There are 10 months to go before the next Pride month. That may seem like a lot of time, but as one who has organized Prides and other community events both here and in other cities, I can tell you it is not much time, especially for a new organization. So here’s a little suggestion.

For the sake of the community, it would be helpful if the two sides, Philly Pride Presents and the new organization, could find a way to help each other rather than allowing their differences to keep them apart. In fact there is much that each side can do for the other.

Sometimes it’s important to put the community ahead of personal feelings or grudges. At present, both sides feel as though they are victims. But unity is stronger than victimhood. Find a way to communicate. Pride is about community.

Mark Segal is the founder and publisher of the Philadelphia Gay News, a publishing partner of the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where this column first appeared .

The post Philly pride changes reflect the LGBTQ community’s growth | Mark Segal appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 0

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

745
Followers
757
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Parade#Pride Month#Lgbtq Community#Lgbtq#Philly Pride Presents#Heritage Of Pride#Reclaim Pride#The Philadelphia Gay News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Allentown, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Pride Fest in Allentown celebrates acceptance and community

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thousands of visitors are coming out for Lehigh Valley Pride Fest. "This is our 28th year so we've been around for a very long time here in the region. It's a safe space for people who have been wanting to celebrate their love in so many ways and this is that place to do that," said Stephen Jiwanmall of the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center.
Rehoboth Beach, DEWBOC

The LGBTQ+ Community in Rehoboth are Working Together to Battle COVID

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The LGBTQ+ community in the city of Rehoboth are working together to fight the coronavirus. Across the country, the LGBTQ+ community has been ahead of the game in terms of battling COVID. For example, many gay bars in big cities like New York, Los Angeles and Seattle required customers to show proof of vaccination before entering the establishment. These bars implemented these rules way before the states mandated it.
Philadelphia, PAinquirer.com

Don’t let Philly’s growing Latino communities be splintered by redistricting | Opinion

For the Latino community of Pennsylvania, the 2021 redistricting process is a defining moment and we are ready to fight to protect ourselves from being cut into pieces. The recent release of 2020 population data by the U.S. Census Bureau found exciting news for Philadelphia: The total population of the city grew 5%, or by 77,791 people, between 2010 and 2020, to hit 1.6 million. That growth was partly fueled by the expansion of its Latino community. During that period, Philadelphia’s Hispanic population grew by 27%.
Philadelphia, PAgridphilly.com

Hispanic organization marks 35 years investing in North Philly community

The reverend Luis Cortés jr., 62, gave the invocation prayer at Barack Obama’s 2013 Presidential Inauguration Luncheon, conferred with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about not separating migrant families at the border and sipped tea with Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace. Yet wherever Cortés goes, his heart stays in El Barrio: the streets of North Philly’s Hispanic community.
Pennsylvania Statewcn247.com

Philly, suburbs drive Pennsylvania's population growth

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP)-- Philadelphia and its suburbs have continued to attract new residents, and south-central Pennsylvania also grew at a healthy clip. But most of the rest of the state’s 67 counties lost people over the past decade. That's according to new population data released by the U.S. Census Bureau....
EducationStereogum

DaBaby Deletes His Apology To LGBTQ+ Community

You know, it almost seems as if DaBaby isn’t sorry for jack shit. Two weeks ago, joking in between songs at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival, DaBaby made hateful jokes about gay people and about AIDS. While trying to do damage control afterwards, DaBaby used more stereotypes and seemed to have no idea about why people were mad. His next apology, a few days later, was surly and defensive. Festivals dropped DaBaby from their lineups: Parklife, Lollapalooza, Governors Ball and Day N Vegas.
Public HealthBillboard

Every 2021 Concert & Festival Canceled Due to COVID-19

While there are a lot of promising signs in the current touring landscape -- from the successful rollouts of the Rolling Loud and Lollapalooza festivals to major events like Bonnaroo and ACL Fest remaining on the fall schedule -- there are plenty of examples of the surging COVID-19 pandemic's toll on an already-struggling industry.
Chicago, ILlawofficer.com

The Cowards of Chicago

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... If there was one example of the damage that cowardly leaders could do, it is the city of Chicago. It has become all too cliche to discuss the countless murders and violent attacks that occur on a weekly basis in a city that was once a shining star for our country.
San Francisco, CAMarin Independent Journal

BTS cancels concert tour including Bay Area, Los Angeles dates

K-pop titans BTS — aka, the world’s biggest band — has canceled its massive Map of the Soul tour, which originally included dates in both Northern and Southern California. The announcement was made on the BTS-affiliated fan platform Weverse and reported by multiple outlets. “Our company has worked hard to...
New York City, NYcbslocal.com

Carlos Santana ‘Ready To Burn’ The Stage At ‘We Love NYC’ Mega-Concert In Central Park: ‘This Is Who We Are. Light, Spirit, And Soul. Immutable, Indestructible’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – He’s “ready to burn” the stage. Carlos Santana appeared on CBS This Morning to discuss his appearance tomorrow at the “We Love NYC” homecoming concert in Central Park. “This is a golden opportunity for humans to look beyond patriotism, nationalism,” Santana said. “At the end of...
Food & Drinks247tempo.com

America’s Favorite LGBTQ+ Bars

“While Pride still might look a little different this year, bars and clubs across the United States are finding ways to safely welcome patrons back for stiff cocktails, cold beers, and some of the best local drag shows…,” wrote Ryan Cox, a senior regional manager for Yelp in the review site’s recent blog post ranking the top LGBTQ+ bars across America.
Entertainmentpbs.org

Jose Sarria: Legendary Drag Queen and Queer Activist

A legend of the San Francisco drag scene. Out and Latino, Sarria dedicated his life to fight for queer rights and even ran as the country's first known openly gay candidate for public office. An international drag charity that he helped found continues his legacy with legendary drag galas to this day.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Watch Ty and Denée Segall’s New “Feel Good” Video

Ty Segall has released a new music video for “Feel Good,” a song from Harmonizer that has lyrics and vocals from his wife and prominent collaborator Denée Segall. The new video is directed and produced by Joshua Erkman. Watch below. “‘Feel Good’ is about allowing oneself to be confident and...
SocietyMinneapolis Star Tribune

Inspired Conversations on Race and Equity: At Normandale, Marvis Kilgore addresses dearth of Black men in teaching

Shortly after a St. Anthony police officer shot and killed Black motorist Philando Castile in July 2016, Joyce Ester, president of Normandale Community College, watched a news report with students from the school where Castile worked. "This little white girl kept talking about Mr. Castile," Ester said. "She knew him." That snippet resonated with Ester, an educator who believes that knowledge is one of the keys to solving problems that have vexed the nation since its founding. In 2021, Normandale launched its Black Men in Teaching program, hiring Marvis Kilgore, a world traveler and polymath, to lead it. Kilgore shares more about the program below.
Musicindierockcafe.com

Ty Segall’s new video single and North American tour dates

One of indie/alt rock’s best artists of the past decade, San Francisco guitarist and songwriter Ty Segall, has dropped a new video single, “Feel Good.”. And, yes, it does feel good, in an edgy, swaggering way. “Feel Good” chugs along with a throbbing beat and spikey guitar riffs. Denee Segall lends sultry vocals and attire throughout. The storyline features the couple in various poses and driving an old 70’s gas-guzzler through the nighttime streets marked by vivid technicolor scenes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy