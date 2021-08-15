Cancel
North Plainfield, NJ

Police seek suspect in shooting that killed 2 people in North Plainfield

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 8 days ago

" Police are still searching for a motive following a fatal shooting in North Plainfield. The shooting happened Friday at the Malcolm Gardens Apartment Complex. Two people were killed, including a teenager, and a third was injured, police say. Prosecutors say the shooter confronted the three victims as they were sitting outside and firred multiple shots. A 14-year-old died at the scene and a 31-year-old died at the hospital Police are still working on getting a description of the suspect. "

News 12

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

