Create a Celebrate Shoreline art project

The Kara Love Project held an art and music performance on Aug. 11 at Roxbury Park in conjunction with the Sing For Hope Pianos Beverly Hills program. Contemporary artist Adam Rodgers, who painted the piano at Roxbury Park, was joined by artist Torie Zalben, founder of TZ Projects, which helped support the event. Musicians Sheri Field, Claire Gordon Harper, James Lent, Joey Lugass and Spring Groove performed on the piano, which will remain at Roxbury Park through Sept 6. Also attending were Lily Dulan, founder of the Kara Love Project, Beverly Hills Arts and Culture Commission vice chair Deborah Frank, and Human Relations Commission member Annette Saleh. The Kara Love Project supports underserved individuals and communities around the world. Roxbury Park is located at 471 S. Roxbury Drive. For information, visit thekaraloveproject.org and singforhope.org/beverlyhills.
