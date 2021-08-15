Create a Celebrate Shoreline art project

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) —There is a new exhibition at The Historic New Orleans Collection that honors the life and legacy of the artist, John Clemmer. John Clemmer had close to seven decades of artistic influence over the city of New Orleans with his career. He helped to develop young artists through his art and his teaching. He taught art at Tulane and became the only artist to have been a student, teacher, and director at the Arts and Crafts Club’s School.