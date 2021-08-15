Cancel
Create a Celebrate Shoreline art project

shorelineareanews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the City has postponed the Celebrate Shoreline event for 2021, they are turning to a participatory way to celebrate. To celebrate our community, we invite everyone to tell us what “A Welcoming Place for All” looks like in Shoreline. Create a drawing, a photo, a statement, short video, or...

www.shorelineareanews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Shoreline
