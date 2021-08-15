Cancel
Premier League 'big six' & several European clubs tracking Ilaix Moriba

By Tom Gott
90min.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe representatives of Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba has spoken to a host of Premier League sides over a possible summer transfer - with all of the traditional big six offered his services. The highly rated 18-year-old has been banished to the reserves this year after refusing to extend his contract...

