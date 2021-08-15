Other Voices: Pennsylvania should resist election audit efforts

In early July, state Sen. Doug Mastriano submitted a request to York, Tioga, and Philadelphia county officials: turn over election-related data by the end of the month to pave the way for an audit of the 2020 election. No matter the fact that Pennsylvania already conducted a risk-limiting audit that verified the election results. Republican party officials have, to their credit, refused to comply, but Mastriano could issue subpoenas and force election officials to give over their data. He recently said: “As soon as I get a quorum, we will have a meeting, we will vote on subpoenas, and let the fun begin.”