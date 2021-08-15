Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Other Voices: Pennsylvania should resist election audit efforts

By Olivia Troye
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn early July, state Sen. Doug Mastriano submitted a request to York, Tioga, and Philadelphia county officials: turn over election-related data by the end of the month to pave the way for an audit of the 2020 election. No matter the fact that Pennsylvania already conducted a risk-limiting audit that verified the election results. Republican party officials have, to their credit, refused to comply, but Mastriano could issue subpoenas and force election officials to give over their data. He recently said: “As soon as I get a quorum, we will have a meeting, we will vote on subpoenas, and let the fun begin.”

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
City
Bensalem Township, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Gabriel
Person
Mike Pence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Audit#Voting Machines#Capitol Police Sgt#Republicans#State#Pennsylvanians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsYork Dispatch Online

Trump-fueled election 'audit' sparks state Senate GOP turmoil

HARRISBURG — The top Republican in Pennsylvania's Senate said Friday that he is putting a different senator in charge of an "election integrity" undertaking and removed a senator who had made waves by aiming to carry out an Arizona-style “forensic investigation” of Pennsylvania’s 2020 presidential election. Senate President Pro Tempore...
Presidential Electionnewmilfordspectrum.com

Top GOP senator orders change in election integrity plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The top Republican in Pennsylvania's Senate said Friday that he is putting a different senator in charge of an "election integrity" undertaking and removed a senator who had made waves by aiming to carry out an Arizona-style “forensic investigation” of Pennsylvania’s 2020 presidential election. Senate President...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Franklin County Free Press

PA Senate: Election audit fight heats up

An internal fight among legislators over a forensic election audit spilled into the public sphere this week after Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Gettysburg, accused leaders in his own party of stonewalling his investigation. The senator made the comments during a Thursday interview with One America News Network that he later doubled...
Pennsylvania StateDerrick

Republicans in Pennsylvania fighting over new election probe

PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania Republicans are feuding anew over their pursuit of an Arizona-style partisan review of the 2020 election, with a top GOP lawmaker criticizing a leading election denier in the state and saying he remains committed to the kind of probe that former President Donald Trump has long demanded.
U.S. PoliticsDaily Review & Sunday Review

Senator Yaw’s response on election audit

I have received many calls, emails and messages from Pennsylvania residents (and non-residents alike) who have voiced concerns about the fairness of our elections and have called for an election audit. At first blush, an audit sounds like a good idea, but after any reasoned thought into the ramifications such an undertaking may trigger, this will not be a productive undertaking.
Lancaster Online

Why were so many Jan. 6 rioters from Pennsylvania?

Alan William Byerly of Berks County assaulted a press photographer and then waved a Taser at Capitol police before charging at them, authorities say. Robert Sanford of Chester County hurled a fire extinguisher at police officers, according to federal prosecutors. And in perhaps the most brazen act of the Jan....
Chautauqua, NYObserver

Elections need meaningful audits

CHAUTAUQUA – Let’s begin where we began a May 2021 column on this subject. The 2020 presidential election is over. There’s no changing the result. So the point of reviewing 2020 presidential-election illegalities isn’t to change the result but to prevent their recurrence, regardless of whom or which political party they’d benefit.
Pennsylvania Statewcn247.com

Pennsylvania county asks senator to stop seeking vote audit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican-majority county board in rural northern Pennsylvania is accusing a state senator of creating “unnecessary chaos” in pushing for a detailed review of how the county collected and counted votes in former President Donald Trump’s reelection defeat last year. The three Tioga County commissioners all...
Pennsylvania Statephilasun.com

Philly board votes to reject state senator’s election audit

ABOVE PHOTO: Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, speaks to supporters of President Donald Trump as they demonstrate outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol, in Harrisburg, Pa., after Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump to become 46th president of the United States. Mastriano, a rising force in Pennsylvania’s ultra-conservative circles who has talked of his desire to bring an Arizona-style audit to Pennsylvania, led a private briefing Wednesday, June 30, 2021, for Republican senators on his plan. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Comments / 5

Community Policy