No matter how you mash, bake, boil or fry it, the Big Idaho Potato Truck was a hit at the 2021 Athena Caledonian Games. Athena Caledonian Games Association President Sue Friese said they "experienced a great day that was hot but not unpleasantly so, and we had a pleasant family day spent together. It was great to be out and doing and seeing people. Everyone enjoyed meeting the Idaho Potato Truck Team who were happy to meet Athena folks and see our Scottish traditions."