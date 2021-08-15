Darl L. Wallace

Darl Wallace, 83, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2021, at the Walla Walla Veteran’s Home where he resided for the last 4 months. Darl was born on March 31, 1938 to Kirby and Wythel Wallace in Milton, Oregon. In 1956 he graduated from Thunderbird Academy and spent one year at La Sierra College before being drafted into the Army as a Medic. Darl married Corine Bliss in 1959 and their daughter, Cheri, was born in 1961 in Walla Walla. Their son, Stanley was born in Phoenix, Arizona in 1963.