Census shows Greenville, Hunt County populations grew less than expected

Greenville has grown during the past decade, but the growth was just less than what been anticipated.

The U.S. Census Bureau Thursday released the long-awaited statistics which will help determine how the City of Greenville, Hunt County and other governmental agencies set the lines for redistricting.

The numbers revealed that while there was indeed some increases in the city and county populations since 2010, it was not the boosts which had been forecast by government officials.

The 2020 Census listed Greenville’s population at 29,374 people, an increase of 3,817 people from the 2010 report, which had the city’s population at 25,557 people.

The total was a little less than what government officials had estimated. In one example, former Mayor David Dreiling, during the annual Greenville Chamber State of the City address in March, believed the Census would show Greenville was no longer a population of approximately 26,000 people.

“I think we are sitting in the 32,000 to 35,000 range,” Dreiling said, with some 1,000 new homes built locally in just a year’s time. “I expect in five years we will be closer to 50,000.”

The numbers for Hunt County were a little more impressive, but still fell short of earlier projections.

The Census revealed Hunt County had a population of 99,807 people in 2020, an increase of 13,678 residents, or 13.7 percent from 2010.

During the same meeting in March, County Judge Bobby Stovall pointed to estimates which indicated Hunt County had reached a population in excess of 102,000 people.

More detailed reports from the 2020 Census are to be released by the end of September, but the initial counts are expected to allow for the start of redistricting — the redrawing of everything from legislative districts, to county commissioner and city council precincts based on population changes.

The redistricting will be required to be completed before the end of the year, to provide for candidates to file for the 2022 elections.