Philadelphia 76ers: Why Charles Bassey’s Summer League is lost

Despite taking the number one spot in the East last season, the Philadelphia 76ers fell short of winning it all. While their early playoff exit was due to a confluence of factors, what stands out the most is Ben Simmons’ lack of initiative. This is still an ongoing issue that the team is working on. Will he continue donning the 76ers jersey? Or will both parties iron things out? Nevertheless, in this specific piece, it’s our Philadelphia 76ers 2021 NBA Draft Grades for every pick post.