NBA

Philadelphia 76ers: Why Charles Bassey's Summer League is lost

By Matty Breisch
Cover picture for the articleIn case you haven’t heard, the Philadelphia 76ers were on the wrong end of a Summer League blowout following the premature departure of their fearless leader, Tyrese Maxey. Mind you, the game wasn’t particularly bad – granted, it wasn’t particularly good either – but when you lose a player averaging 26 points per game and replace him with Frank Mason III, who isn’t a horrible player but is a 27-year-old G-Leaguer for a reason, you’re going to have trouble pulling out a W against a Boston Celtics summer team loaded with a slew of drafted players.

