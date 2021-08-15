Cancel
India has an opportunity to set new targets, pave new ways

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 15 (ANI): While hoisting the National Flag at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijaywada on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday said that India has an opportunity to set new targets and pave new ways. Speaking...

Economyambcrypto.com

Will India’s e-RUPI adoption pave the way for CBDC

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi launched e-RUPI, a digital voucher program in a bid to boost the country’s fintech sector. The Indian government has been making efforts to digitize payments and e-RUPI will go a long way in achieving this. However, with e-RUPI already present, what role will a central bank digital currency [CBDC] play?
Indiamartechseries.com

The Q and Chtrbox Launch New Platform Targeting India’s Fastest Growing Economic Market

BharatBox Delivers 700 Million Tier 2 & 3 Consumers with India’s First Integrated Platform Across TV, Digital and Social. QYOU Media Inc’s two business units in India, The Q and its recently acquired influencer marketing platform, Chtrbox, have together announced the launch of BharatBox, India’s first integrated marketing platform powering brands to reach consumers in Tier 2 & Tier 3 Indian cities across television, digital platforms & social media. Tier 2 & Tier 3 Indian cities, composed primarily of cities with populations of less than one million, are driving the next wave of economic growth in India in 2021, with this trend expected to continue throughout the decade. BharatBox (“Bharat” is an alternate word for India, and is often used by businesses in India to refer to the emerging India beyond its metro cities) will focus on delivering content from India’s most popular non-metro creators across television and digital. This new platform will combine the distribution strength of India’s fastest growing television channel, The Q, with Chtrbox’s deep data driven and cost effective solutions for building successful Tier 2 & Tier 3 targeted influencer driven campaigns.
Indiaclevelandstar.com

"India@75 is declaration for a new India with new dreams"

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): India@75 is a declaration for a new India with new dreams, new energy and new commitment, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal while virtually addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry's Annual Summit's special session on 'Synergy between the Government and Business for sustainable growth'. The...
Politicssanantoniopost.com

Parliamentary panel holds meeting in Leh

Leh (Ladakh) [India], August 17 (ANI): To take stock of the procurements for the Army, senior Army officials and Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) members held a meeting on Tuesday in Leh. Notably, Leh is the headquarters of the Indian Army's 14 Corps. Recently, Parliament's Public Accounts Committee celebrated 75th...
Afghanistansanantoniopost.com

Rajiv Gandhi talked about Atmanirbhar Bharat, Digital India

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): On the occasion of the 77th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on Friday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Gandhi talked about Atmanirbhar Bharat and Digital India way before the present government. "Rajiv Gandhi used to say that India is...
Politicssanantoniopost.com

PM Modi chairs meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). The meeting is being held in the backdrop of the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country. The meeting is being attended by...
Economysanantoniopost.com

'Inquiry initiated into allegations of illegal mining'

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Mining Principal Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi on Wednesday said that an inquiry has been initiated into allegations of illegal mining in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts. Stern action will be taken against departmental staff also if any malpractice by them is...
Indiasanantoniopost.com

Kerala Governor extends Onam greetings toKeralites

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Onam celebrations rekindles the splendid legacy of a life of equality, said Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Friday while extending greetings to all Keralites on the joyous occasion. "I convey my heartiest Onam greetings to the people of the State and other Keralites...
Afghanistansanantoniopost.com

Leaders left country, common people making sacrifices

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 17 (ANI): Yasmin Nigar Khan, granddaughter of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan and All India Pakhtoon Jirga-e-Hind president on Tuesday slammed Afghanistan leaders who left the country and said common people, women and children are making sacrifices. Speaking to ANI, Khan said, "The leaders left the...
Indiahoustonmirror.com

Andhra Congress leader requests withdrawl of his Suspension

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): Congress youth leader from Rajahmundry of Andhra Pradesh, GV Sriraj on Saturday, has written to the party leader to withdraw his suspension. He further made an appeal to interim president Sonia Gandhi, claiming that his act of cooking a bird was in support of Rahul Gandhi.
Indiasanantoniopost.com

Amit Malviya blames TMC for post-poll violence in Bengal

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Accusing the Trinamool Congress of "sponsoring" the post-poll violence through the police in West Bengal, BJP IT Cell chief and the state party co-incharge Amit Malviya on Thursday said that those responsible for the violence shall be punished by law soon and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shall also be held accountable for the same.
Public Healthsanantoniopost.com

COVID vaccination to re-start in Mumbai from today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 (ANI): After receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses, Mumbai will resume vaccination from Saturday, informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. In a statement issued by BMC, it said that the vaccination which was halted for two days due to vaccine shortage. The Corporation said that it received a...
Indiasanantoniopost.com

Railway GM Ashutosh Gangal inspects Ayodhya station

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): Ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Ayodhya on August 29 on a special train, Northern Railway's General Manager Ashutosh Gangal visited the railway station to take stock of development works and preparations. Ram Nath Kovind is set to become the first...
Public Healthsanantoniopost.com

J-K LG chairs review meeting with COVID-19 Task Force

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 21 (ANI): Emphasising on adopting multifold strategies to prevent the suspected third wave of COVID-19, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday passed specific directions for further enhancing the testing and tracing in the coming days. According to a statement issued by...
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
ScienceNewsweek

A Doomsday COVID Variant Worse Than Delta and Lambda May Be Coming, Scientists Say

Scientists keep underestimating the coronavirus. In the beginning of the pandemic, they said mutated versions of the virus wouldn't be much of a problem—until the more-infectious Alpha caused a spike in cases last fall. Then Beta made young people sicker and Gamma reinfected those who'd already recovered from COVID-19. Still, by March, as the winter surge in the U.S. receded, some epidemiologists were cautiously optimistic that the rapid vaccine rollout would soon tame the variants and cause the pandemic to wind down.
WorldValueWalk

Elon Musk Open To Building Tesla Gigafactory in Kabul After Phonecall With Top Taliban Commander

TALIBAN CONTROLLED KABUL, Afghanistan – Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO and entrepreneur Elon Musk announced on Twitter he had a ‘productive’ call with a top Taliban commander, citing the Taliban plan to bring Afghanistan into the future. Musk cites the Taliban as saying “Tesla is welcomed to Kabul with open arms to build a Gigafactory to produce Tesla’s that would make transportation for Taliban warriors easier.”
Chinacybersecdn.com

Chinese Government Will Begin to Stockpile Zero-Days in September

The Associated Press published on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 that on September 1, 2021 a new law in China requires all Chinese citizens finding a Zero-Day Vulnerability to provide within 48 hours the details to the Chinese government. A Chinese citizen must NOT give or sell the information to third parties outside of China (apart from the product’s manufacturer).

