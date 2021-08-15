Your 3 Day Forecast

Cancel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMostly cloudy this morning, with some afternoon clearing today. Winds will be from the northeast at 5-10 mph today with a high temperature of 88. Tonight’s low will be 72. Our chances for showers today will be around 40%. Partly sunny Monday with highs in the upper 80’s, lows near...

