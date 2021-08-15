Your 3 Day Forecast

Good morning! Today starts off foggy and dreary. Dense fog has encompassed some counties here in the Twin Tiers, especially Tioga (PA) county where a special weather statement has been issued until 10:00 AM due to the dense fog. Make sure you drive slow and give yourself enough time to break. We are also holding onto the cloud cover this morning. Cloudy conditions will stick with us as we progress throughout the day. The cloud cover we are seeing today is associated with Henri and we will also start to see showers move in from the east that are wrap around moisture with the outer bands of the tropical system. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and linger into the early overnight hours. Highs today will sit into the low 80s. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s. Monday sees a continuation of cloud cover as Henri continues to move inland slowly. Showers and storms are possible once again for Monday. As Henri moves out later in the day on Monday, an area of high pressure moves in which clears and dries us out. Temperatures on Monday will reach the low to mid 80s.