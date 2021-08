A Heat Advisory goes into effect today and tomorrow at 11 am and continues to 8 pm. Heat indices are expected to exceed 105 degrees during the afternoon hours. Today will be sunny, hot, and humid with highs around 94. Winds will be from the West at 5-10 mph. Tonight’s low will be 75. Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the middle 90’s and lows in the middle 70’s.