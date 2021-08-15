Special Weather Statement issued for Custer by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-15 05:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Custer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Custer County through 615 AM CDT At 535 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Weissert, or 13 miles east of Broken Bow, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Weissert and Westerville. This includes Highway 183 between mile markers 95 and 110. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
