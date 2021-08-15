Lots of rain and power outages equal misery

My mother always told us to never look outside during a thunderstorm. Not sure why, but she also instructed us to stay off the telephone and out of the shower. With all the storms we’ve experience this summer, I should be sitting at home, doing nothing, as if there’s some sort of pandemic out there. And, yes, my mother’s wives tales probably had some scientific backing to them but I never really feared getting shocked while on the phone or zapped by a lightning bolt that followed the plumbing and into the shower. What I always feared most then and now was losing power.