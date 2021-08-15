Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

3 Reasons I'm Investing in Cryptocurrency

By Katie Brockman
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago
  • Cryptocurrency's future is uncertain, and nobody knows whether it will succeed or not.
  • Like any investment, it has its advantages and disadvantages.

There are few investments as divisive as cryptocurrency. While some people are convinced it's going to change the world, others strongly believe it's going to crash and burn.

Even the experts can't agree on whether it's a good investment or not. Some celebrity billionaires like Elon Musk and Mark Cuban have famously supported cryptocurrency. Others, though, like Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, have long criticized it.

It's true that cryptocurrency is volatile -- as the past year of ups and downs has proven. But there are a few reasons why I still invested in both Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28eVty_0bSBytzI00
Image source: Getty Images.

1. It could be the next big thing

Nobody knows what the future has in store for cryptocurrency, and it's true that it could end up failing. But it could also have real utility someday and revolutionize a variety of industries. Even if cryptocurrency itself does not become a standard form of payment around the globe, there are other paths to success.

For example, take blockchain technology, the foundation beneath cryptocurrency. The Ethereum blockchain, in particular, is home to many applications including decentralized finance and non-fungible tokens. Both the Ethereum and Bitcoin networks also host smart contracts, which are digital agreements that could potentially revolutionize the legal industry.

All of these applications require the use of cryptocurrency to some extent. If any one of them becomes widely adopted, Ethereum and Bitcoin -- and those who've invested in them -- will reap the rewards.

2. I may regret not investing someday

Cryptocurrency is a risky investment, and some experts predict it will either be a massive success or a massive failure, with no middle ground. When I consider those two options, I would rather take the risk than potentially miss out on something big.

Before I invested, I thought about all of the possible outcomes. I could invest now, and either make money if crypto succeeds or lose my investment if it fails. Or I could choose not to invest, and avoid losing any money but miss out on potentially lucrative returns.

Personally, I would rather risk losing money than live with the regret of not investing if cryptocurrency thrives. Of course, nobody knows whether it really will succeed. But if it does and I chose not to buy into it, I will likely regret that decision for a long time.

3. The rest of my portfolio is solid

There's no denying that cryptocurrency is a risky and extremely volatile investment, and it is highly speculative at this point. While I believe there's a chance it could succeed, I know that's not a sure thing.

For that reason, I've only invested a small amount of money that I can comfortably afford to lose, and the rest of my portfolio is made up of solid long-term investments. This way, if my crypto investments don't perform well, it won't sink my entire portfolio. And by continuing to invest consistently in areas outside of cryptocurrency, I can ensure my savings will keep growing over time regardless of what the crypto market does.

By taking the right precautions, it is possible to reduce your risk when investing in cryptocurrency. However, it's not the right investment for everyone, and that's OK. By considering your personal preferences and tolerance for risk, it will be easier to decide whether it's the right choice for you.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
119K+
Followers
57K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Munger
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Warren Buffett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Smart Contracts#Btc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
Marketsambcrypto.com

Here’s this exec’s timeline for when Ethereum will ‘overtake’ Bitcoin

As the world’s most used blockchain, Ethereum has grown significantly over the years. Both the network’s market cap and institutional interest have grown too. In fact, many analysts have also predicted that ETH will overtake the market value of Bitcoin. This hypothesis, today, is widely dubbed to be the flippening.
MarketsNEWSBTC

South African Man Loses $900,000 Worth Of Bitcoin After Accidentally Deleting Keys

Bitcoin holding is only as good as long as the holder does not lose their keys. It is very important when it comes to holding to make sure that one’s keys are secure. This is because once the keys are lost, there is no way to recover the lost coins. That is how secure the Bitcoin network is. This is the case of a South African man who had accidentally deleted the keys to his wallet that contained 20 BTC.
Currenciesbitcoinmagazine.com

$1,200 Stimulus Check Would Now Be Worth $8,765 If Used To Buy Bitcoin

Your $1,200 stimulus check would be worth around $8,765 today if you’d bought Bitcoin with it in April 2020. On 27 March 2020, after the U.S. Government had brought our economy to a screeching halt through lockdowns and other mandates in a turbulent and misleading overreaction to the natural spread of a virus, President Donal Trump signed into law the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.
Stockscryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Could Reach $14,000 and Dogecoin $1, Crypto CEO Predicts

The CEO of cryptocurrency media firm Gokhshtein Media, David Gokhshtein, has revealed a number of bullish cryptocurrency price predictions, notably saying he sees Dogecoin hitting $1 in the future, and Ethereum getting to $14,000. According to a report published by Business Insider, Gokhshtein noted he sees the price of the...
MarketsValueWalk

The Disgrace Of Robinhood

Whitney Tilson’s email to investors discussing the disgrace of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD); you’ve never heard of the biggest digital media company in America. Estimize’s Leigh Drogan Is Launching A New Crypto Hedge Fund. Leigh Drogan of Estimize is starting a new crypto-focused hedge fund called Starkiller Capital after Estimize's...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $10,000 Right Now

Shopify's e-commerce solutions platform commands only a tiny share of the global retail market. Peloton's interactive fitness solutions are starting to experience high demand overseas. Apple is nearing $100 billion in annual free cash flow. Stocks have had a surprisingly strong bullish run over the last year, despite the tragedy...
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

5 Best Cryptocurrency to Buy for Long-Term Returns August 2021 Week 3

Following a two-day slump, markets are back in greens. As the bulls return, savvy investors are on the lookout for the best cryptocurrency to buy. Many expect this rally to continue into the next week, and it will be good to get your strategy straightened out as you go forward.
CoinTelegraph

Unicorns in crypto: A growing herd of billion-dollar crypto companies

The second half of 2021 just started and there is already a rise in the number of unicorns emerging in the crypto world as years of resistance towards crypto from mainstream investors start to fade. Since the year began, more than 50 cryptocurrency and blockchain-related projects have risen to the...
Marketsgamerevolution.com

What is the next cryptocurrency to explode? (2021/2022)

Investing in cryptocurrency can be hugely profitable for those that make the right decisions. Choosing the correct digital currencies to trade can be quite a challenge, though. It’s for that reason that many investors want to know what the next cryptocurrency to explode is. So, which crypto is shooting for the moon in 2021 and 2022? Here’s the latest on the volatile world of altcoins, tokens, and NFTs.
MarketsVice

The Long-Suffering Partners of Crypto Bros Hate Their Lives Now

When Jackalyn’s boyfriend first began trading, he spent $50 at a time or at most $100 on stocks on Robinhood. Within weeks, these small investments became $1,500 at a time. It wasn’t long before he learnt about crypto and moved all of his gains (AKA the money he had reaped from investing) into it. In total, he threw $40,000 at various online coins in May 2020.
Businessmorningbrew.com

Smart Move: Don't hoard cash

Actionable tips to brighten your financial future. Citing high inflation rates, the New York Times recently called it a “terrible time for savers.” That might be true, but it’s always a great time to be a long-term investor. The smart move is to invest cash you don’t need in the short-term.
Marketsu.today

Coinbase Unveils MicroStrategy-Style Cryptocurrency Investment Policy

Coinbase, the top cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., has announced that it's going to put a whopping $500 million worth of cash and cash equivalents into a diverse basket of cryptocurrency assets. In its blog post, the company specifies that it intends to invest in Ethereum, Bitcoin, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies and...
Marketsambcrypto.com

This is ‘a nice leading indication’ of where Ethereum will move next

Ethereum, the market’s leading altcoin, has been striving to compete with Bitcoin’s dominance in the market. Of late, however, the second-largest alt has been bridging the gap with BTC. In fact, despite some bearish trends over the past few months, ETH was fetching 300% year-to-date returns to investors, at press time. As its value began to recover in late July, more users were drawn to it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy