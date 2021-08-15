Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

These 3 Bellwether CEOs Are Signaling Inflation Ahead

By Jason Hawthorne
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago
  • A healthcare leader is paying more and preparing analysts for higher expenses.
  • A retailer is raising wages and pointing out its advantages when prices rise.
  • The nation’s largest bank says we could see the strongest economy ever.

Since the economy began opening back up, many economists have been pointing to inflation as the next big risk to the stock market. In April, prices rose the most since 2008. They accelerated in May and June and finally leveled off in July at a robust 5.4% annual rate. Admittedly, some have been calling for inflation ever since the 2008 financial crisis, but it has never materialized. Now, with prices racing higher coming out of a global pandemic, the U.S. central bank is saying the increase is "transitory".

Many are confused about the term. It doesn't mean prices will retreat. It means that prices will quit rising as fast as they are now. They aren't alarmed, but economists aren't running companies. And how prices affect the bottom line can have implications for how stocks perform over any period of time.

That's why it makes sense to hear how the CEOs of some of the largest companies in America are feeling about rising prices. For HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), the message seems clear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18eK1x_0bSBys6Z00
Image source: Getty Images.

HCA Healthcare

HCA is the largest operator of hospitals in the U.S. and employs about 275,000 people -- roughly 80,000 of them part-time. On the company's second quarter earnings call, CEO Sam Hazen outlined what the company is experiencing with respect to labor costs.

Although gross margin slipped a bit from 84.1% in the first quarter to 83.5% in the second quarter, Hazen said labor costs were stable across the two periods. He acknowledged being in a difficult labor market but listed a few ways the company was addressing inflationary pressures.

First, it is stepping up efforts in recruitment. That investment can lead to diminishing returns in a market with few hires available. Second, HCA has implemented some compensation adjustments. That could mean the quarter's stable labor costs weren't achieved by curbing wage inflation, rather by paying fewer workers more money each. It's great for employees in the short term, but it can stress a thin labor force and ultimately put pressure on other areas like staff turnover and safety. The company said only some of the costs of its compensation programs had shown up in the first half of the year. It didn't take analysts long to put two and two together. They pointed out the company's guidance implied a lower gross margin in the second half of the year than the first. It seems like despite efforts to mitigate the impact, HCA is telling shareholders to brace for labor inflation when they report third quarter earnings this fall.

Walmart

As one of the largest employers and retailers in the country, Walmart is in a prime position to report on inflation. It employs 2.3 million associates and generated $555 billion in sales in its fiscal year ending Jan. 31. As prices rise, employees will clamor for higher wages to maintain their standard of living. Similarly, inflation should lead to more revenue for the company as they pass those higher prices on to consumers.

Management believes the environment is an advantage to the company, noting how convenience trumped value during the pandemic. That led to declines in store traffic because people were willing to pay more to stay close to home or have items delivered. Government stimulus helped consumers keep making that choice into 2021. With those programs ending and prices rising, it sees a return to the cost conscious, one-stop shopping that Walmart offers.

On the labor side, the company isn't immune to rising prices. Earlier this year it announced it would raise the minimum pay for about one-fourth of its U.S. workers to $15 per hour. The company has referred to increased wages as a challenge for a large retailer like itself. Management might not have made any bold statements about inflation, but its words and actions indicate it is expected for the remainder of this year.

JPMorgan Chase

Another company with a bird's eye view of the economy is JPMorgan Chase. At the end of 2020, it operated almost 5,000 bank branches across 38 states and Washington, D.C. It has nearly $3.7 trillion in assets and 255,000 employees -- more than 60% in the U.S.

On the second quarter earnings call, the CFO said the company wasn't actually seeing inflation in the reported numbers year-to-date. However, the firm's research team was in agreement with the Fed, and the broader consensus, that a robust economic recovery would fuel higher prices and interest rates. For that reason, JPMorgan increased its projection for full year expenses from $70 billion to $71 billion.

CEO Jamie Dimon called out the likelihood that increases in home prices and stocks, as well as consumer savings, incomes, and sentiment would stoke inflation. Surprisingly, he said growth in the U.S. going into the second half of the year could be the strongest it's ever been. He topped it off with the summary that those tailwinds could push inflation higher than people think and that it won't all be temporary.

Nobody has a crystal ball

Obviously, no one can predict the future. But one of the largest healthcare providers in the country is taking action to raise pay as it struggles to find enough workers. Perhaps the largest retailer in the country is raising wages for many of its workers and highlighting for analysts how it benefits in an economy with rising prices. Finally, the nation's largest bank is increasing its guidance for expenses and its CEO -- one of the most respected in the world -- is saying the U.S. economy could soon be as strong as it has ever been. No matter what Fed chair Jerome Powell says, these CEOs are painting a picture of persistently higher prices through both their words and actions. Investors should take note.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
119K+
Followers
57K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#U S Economy#Ceos#Hca Healthcare#Wmt#Jpmorgan Chase#Cfo#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
U.S. PoliticsWTHI

Does the US economy need another $480 billion in stimulus?

The Federal Reserve is buying $120 billion in bonds per month, part of a package of emergency measures to prop up the US economy during the pandemic. But as activity returns to normal, is that level of support necessary?. That's among the key questions facing central bankers when they gather...
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta

Markets weathered a broad rise in anti-risk sentiment last week. The Dow Jones dropped -1.1% on balance as equity investors seemingly grew more fearful of the delta variant and its contribution to slowing global growth. With the latest US retail sales report underscoring bleak consumer sentiment, hard economic data appeared to emphasize this narrative and likely weighed negatively on risk appetite in similar fashion.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Housing market Black Swan bubbling

The euphoria in the U.S. housing market may be flashing a danger signal, and lofty home values could be at risk of a sharp drop. Record low interest rates, historically tight inventories and the COVID-19 pandemic pulling forward the flight from city centers to the suburbs have sparked an unprecedented rise in U.S. home prices.
StocksPosted by
IBTimes

Stocks Rebound After Delta, Fed Jolt

European and US stocks rebounded on Friday after fears over the fast-spreading Delta variant, the Federal Reserve's taper plans and China's regulatory crackdown took the wind out of the sails of the global recovery rally this week. Asian markets continued to fall, however, with HK's main index down 5.8 percent...
U.S. PoliticsMirror

Following Federal Reserve follies

Middle class wage stagnation and a widening wealth gap characterize the U.S. economy today. Our central bank, the Federal Reserve, through its interest rate policies, exacerbates these problems. Here’s why: Interest rates constitute the most important prices in our economy. The level of interest rates affects, directly or indirectly, every...
Businesswallstreetwindow.com

Michael Pento: Treasury Market is Unsustainable – Source – Palisade Radio

Tom welcomes back Michael Pento, President and Founder of Pento Portfolio Strategies, to the program. Michael carefully monitors for changes in fiscal policy, and he expects a looming fiscal and monetary cliff. The Fed will transition from trillions in debt monetization to zero, and the stock markets are likely to take this badly. They depend on 120 billion a month to stay afloat, and many companies are skeletons on life support. Next year we will find out which of those have a sustainable business model. China’s stock market popped back in 2007, and there isn’t a government with more control of its economy. Japan is another example of a market that peaked in 1989 and remains stagnant. If you want real inflation, you have to distribute money directly to consumers. This leads to shortages, labor issues, and runaway inflation. We’ve already had multiple iterations of helicopter money, which is coming to an end. He expects a period of disinflation, followed by deflation, and then massive government intervention. It took one hundred and seven years for the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet to reach 4.1 trillion and only five quarters to add 4.1 trillion. Today, we have more distortions, more bubbles, and ballooning debt while productivity is falling. Wages in real terms are falling, and the middle class is being eviscerated. As a result, credit and bond markets will become concerned when the US adopts some form of basic income. For investors, only these four things have been proven to work when in a deflationary depression. Those are cash, short-term treasuries, US dollars, and shorting of the markets. As a result, he believes there will be a limited period of opportunity to take such a position against the market. Everyone should have 5% of their assets in gold to reduce risk. There are times when investors should hold more gold and carefully adjust their gold weighting depending on the macro environment. Lastly, Michael questions, “Where should bond yields be at during periods of sustained high inflation? What will that do to the stock markets?”
BusinessPosted by
IBTimes

US Fed Officials Expect To Pull Back On Stimulus This Year

US central bankers expect to start pulling back on stimulus measures this year, if the economic recovery continues, according to the minutes of the July policy meeting released Wednesday. While the discussions showed some division among Federal Reserve officials on the prospects for inflation and employment, with few exceptions they...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold rises on weaker dollar, Delta virus concerns

* Dollar slips from 9-1/2-month peak hit last week. * Palladium, platinum gain more than 2% each (Updates prices) Aug 23 (Reuters) - Gold climbed higher on Monday as the dollar pulled back, while lingering fears of possible roadblocks to global economic growth from rising Delta coronavirus cases worldwide also supported prices.
StocksFOXBusiness

Stock futures rally as investors eye Fed's Jackson Hole event

U.S. stock futures snapped back Monday morning as investors looked ahead to a key Federal Reserve event that could lay out the framework for the central bank to begin tapering its asset purchases. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 150 points, or 0.43%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Surging Inflation Is A US Phenomenon, Not A Global One

After U.S. inflation surged 5.4% in June from a year earlier in its biggest monthly gain since August 2008, it once again rose 5.4% in July. Even when excluding food and energy components, inflation rose 4.3% year-over-year for the month of July. This surge in consumer prices seems to be unique to the United States, at least in comparison with the world’s largest economies.
StocksStreet.Com

Pfizer Stock Leaps on FDA Report, Dow Futures Higher as Global Stocks Rebound

Global stocks rebound amid improved risk appetite, but caution remains ahead of the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium later this week. European PMI data shows the region's recovery holding firm in August, while stocks rebound from their worst week since February. In the U.S., accelerating vaccine rates, impressive corporate earnings and...
BusinessFortune

Federal Reserve considered dialing back on bond purchases in July

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Federal Reserve officials last month discussed the timing for beginning to dial back their extraordinary support for the U.S. economy, which has been steadily recovering from the pandemic recession. They made no firm decision on a timetable, but appear to be moving toward starting a pullback before year's end.
Marketspoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Fed and Global Market Risks Linger as 1.3580 Offers Support

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3533-1.3560. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate entered the new week near 2021 lows but could be aided back onto its feet over the coming days if global markets continue to stabilise and the increasing proximity of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Jackson Hole Symposium encourages caution among Dollar bulls, although analyst commentary suggests the risk is of Sterling remaining on its back foot.
U.S. Politicscapradio.org

The Federal Reserve Changes Strategy As The Economy Begins To Recover

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. To help prop up the U.S. economy during the pandemic, the Federal Reserve has bought more than $1 trillion worth of bonds. Now, the central bank is beginning to talk about ending that program. Transcript. SUSAN DAVIS, HOST:. The Federal Reserve is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy