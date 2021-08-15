Volunteers needed for Fall Litter Sweep

WICHITA — Many weather experts predict a destructive hurricane season this year. The American Red Cross needs volunteers to help on the ground. “We’re preparing for another extremely busy disaster season, and it’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide relief at a moment’s notice,” said Jan Hale, communications manager, Kansas and Oklahoma Red Cross Region. “This year’s wildfire season is already very active and dangerous because of the severe drought and dry woodlands across the west. And experts are predicting we could see 10 or more hurricanes in the upcoming weeks.”