Volunteers needed for Fall Litter Sweep
The N.C. Department of Transportation is seeking volunteers to help clean up trash along roads during the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Litter Sweep from Sept. 11-25. Each April and September, the NCDOT asks volunteers to help remove litter from roadsides. Volunteers from local businesses, schools, nonprofits, churches, municipalities, law enforcement agencies and community groups play an important role in keeping North Carolina’s roads clean, the department said in a news release.restorationnewsmedia.com
