If the Red Sox keep with their present trend and miss the playoffs this year, I won’t be too mad. If they finish the season near 4th in the division, where many predicted they would, I’ll be thankful for the months of first place they gave us. You remember those months right? They seem like increasingly ancient history with every blown lead and anemic loss. Those were the months where the bullpen would pick up a flimsy pitching staff; a potent offense would outweigh weak pitching and sloppy defense; and right when the offense failed, a starter would seem to turn the corner with an elite performance. These were the months of comeback wins and two-strike hitting. These months may be over. And they may not.