India has an opportunity to set new targets, pave new ways

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 15 (ANI): While hoisting the National Flag at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijaywada on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday said that India has an opportunity to set new targets and pave new ways. Speaking...

Afghanistandallassun.com

Kabul evacuation: Infant arrives without passport in India

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Among the evacuees from Afghanistan who landed at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad on Sunday were at least two infants and several children. An infant sitting on the lap of its mother while a small girl prances around the seated people plants a kiss on the baby was captured on video and began to be shared on social media.
Indiadallassun.com

"India@75 is declaration for a new India with new dreams"

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): India@75 is a declaration for a new India with new dreams, new energy and new commitment, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal while virtually addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry's Annual Summit's special session on 'Synergy between the Government and Business for sustainable growth'. The...
Indiamartechseries.com

The Q and Chtrbox Launch New Platform Targeting India’s Fastest Growing Economic Market

BharatBox Delivers 700 Million Tier 2 & 3 Consumers with India’s First Integrated Platform Across TV, Digital and Social. QYOU Media Inc’s two business units in India, The Q and its recently acquired influencer marketing platform, Chtrbox, have together announced the launch of BharatBox, India’s first integrated marketing platform powering brands to reach consumers in Tier 2 & Tier 3 Indian cities across television, digital platforms & social media. Tier 2 & Tier 3 Indian cities, composed primarily of cities with populations of less than one million, are driving the next wave of economic growth in India in 2021, with this trend expected to continue throughout the decade. BharatBox (“Bharat” is an alternate word for India, and is often used by businesses in India to refer to the emerging India beyond its metro cities) will focus on delivering content from India’s most popular non-metro creators across television and digital. This new platform will combine the distribution strength of India’s fastest growing television channel, The Q, with Chtrbox’s deep data driven and cost effective solutions for building successful Tier 2 & Tier 3 targeted influencer driven campaigns.
Economyambcrypto.com

Will India’s e-RUPI adoption pave the way for CBDC

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi launched e-RUPI, a digital voucher program in a bid to boost the country’s fintech sector. The Indian government has been making efforts to digitize payments and e-RUPI will go a long way in achieving this. However, with e-RUPI already present, what role will a central bank digital currency [CBDC] play?
Indiadallassun.com

Tamil Nadu jewellers to protest govt's HUID decision

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 22 (ANI): Chennai jewellers will hold a protest on Monday against the government's decision to make Hallmarking Unique ID mandatory on gold jewellery. Chennai Jewellers Association questioned how privacy would be maintained if the HUID is in place. Speaking to ANI, Chennai Jewellers Association Chief...
Indiadallassun.com

INS Shivalik, Kadmatt reach Guam to participate in Malabar

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Two Indian Navy Ships (INS) Shivalik and Kadmatt on Saturday reached Guam, an Island Territory of the USA to participate in the annual Exercise Malabar-21 exercise. "INS ShivalikKadmatt arrived at Guam, an Island Territory of the USA on 21st Aug as part of their...
Public Safetydallassun.com

Delhi Police Special Cell busts Dubai-based FICN syndicate

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Delhi Police's special cell busted a Dubai-based International Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) syndicate in Delhi and recovered fine quality FICN amounting to Rs 4 lakhs on Friday. Two people have been arrested in connection with the case. A trap was laid after the...
Afghanistandallassun.com

'India committed to safe return of nationals from Afghan'

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Indian government is committed to the safe returns of its nationals from Afghanistan, said Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, as an Air India flight with 87 Indians evacuees from Kabul landed here on Sunday via Tajikistan. "From Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan...
Traveldallassun.com

Will Singapore's vaccinated travel lane help India

By Lee Kah WhyeSingapore, August 23 (ANI): Last week, the Singapore government presented its plan for relaxing safe distancing rules as well as gradually reopening the country to business travellers and tourists. This is in line with its earlier stated strategy to treat COVID-19 as an endemic disease and slowly...
Advocacydallassun.com

Afghan refugees protest outside UNHCR office in Delhi

By Deepika Rathour ChauhanNew Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Afghan refugees on Monday staged a protest in front of the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Delhi seeking refugee cards, resettlement options to a third country and security from the international body and the Indian government.
dallassun.com

Athletics is gaining popularity across India: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated all the athletes who bagged medals in the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi. Shaili Singh claimed the women's long jump silver medal in the tournament on Sunday. This was India's third medal in the World Athletics...
dallassun.com

It will be great Paralympics for India, says Deepa Malik

Tokyo [Japan], August 23 (ANI): Deepa Malik, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president, on Monday said the athletes are in a positive state of mind and have adapted to the situation here ahead of the Tokyo Games. 54 para-athletes from across nine sports disciplines will be featuring in the...
Aerospace & Defensedallassun.com

India pitches fighter aircraft

By Sahil PandeyMoscow [Russia], August 23 (ANI): India has pitched its indigenously built fighter aircraft LCA Tejas, Anti Tank Guided Missiles, Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK1A) at the International Military-Technical Forum "ARMY-2021" in the Moscow region. "In Army 2021, we are participating to showcase our export products some of them...
Public Healthdallassun.com

Two passengers from Afghanistan found COVID ve

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Two persons out of the 146 passengers who landed in Delhi from Afghanistan on Monday were found positive for COVID-19. Speaking to ANI, Rajendra Kumar, Sub Divisional Magistrate said, "Two people coming from Afghanistan have been found COVID positive. They have been sent to LNJP Hospital."The second batch of 146 Indian nationals who were evacuated from Afghanistan via Doha arrived in the national capital on Monday on various flights.
Educationdallassun.com

Construction of new govt degree college in J-K

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 23 (ANI): The construction of a new degree college in the Boniyar area of Uri sector in Baramulla district of north Kashmir is in full swing. The foundation stone for this new college was laid by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha last...
Businessdallassun.com

BeRightHere.Com looks to be a market leader

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BeRightHere.Com (BRH) today announced the launch of its distributed network of Future Ready workspaces, to help organisations, startups and entrepreneurs embrace "Third Place" or satellite offices - a concept that began to grow during the pandemic. Covid-19 gave way to the diversification...
Businessdallassun.com

Drip Capital appoints Anil Gopinath as Head of Technology

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Drip Capital, Inc., a global trade finance company offering digital financing solutions to small and medium businesses, has announced that Anil Gopinath has joined the leadership team as its new Head of Technology. An industry veteran of over 20 years, Anil has previously worked...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
ScienceNewsweek

A Doomsday COVID Variant Worse Than Delta and Lambda May Be Coming, Scientists Say

Scientists keep underestimating the coronavirus. In the beginning of the pandemic, they said mutated versions of the virus wouldn't be much of a problem—until the more-infectious Alpha caused a spike in cases last fall. Then Beta made young people sicker and Gamma reinfected those who'd already recovered from COVID-19. Still, by March, as the winter surge in the U.S. receded, some epidemiologists were cautiously optimistic that the rapid vaccine rollout would soon tame the variants and cause the pandemic to wind down.
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

