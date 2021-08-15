India has an opportunity to set new targets, pave new ways

BharatBox Delivers 700 Million Tier 2 & 3 Consumers with India’s First Integrated Platform Across TV, Digital and Social. QYOU Media Inc’s two business units in India, The Q and its recently acquired influencer marketing platform, Chtrbox, have together announced the launch of BharatBox, India’s first integrated marketing platform powering brands to reach consumers in Tier 2 & Tier 3 Indian cities across television, digital platforms & social media. Tier 2 & Tier 3 Indian cities, composed primarily of cities with populations of less than one million, are driving the next wave of economic growth in India in 2021, with this trend expected to continue throughout the decade. BharatBox (“Bharat” is an alternate word for India, and is often used by businesses in India to refer to the emerging India beyond its metro cities) will focus on delivering content from India’s most popular non-metro creators across television and digital. This new platform will combine the distribution strength of India’s fastest growing television channel, The Q, with Chtrbox’s deep data driven and cost effective solutions for building successful Tier 2 & Tier 3 targeted influencer driven campaigns.