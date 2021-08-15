Russian discount Mere wants to go to America
Controversial Russian discount chain Just Exploring expansion opportunities in the United States. A project manager should open stores in Georgia and Alabama. Mere wants to extend the Russian discount to the United States. This is clear from the vacancy announced by the trade magazine Winside Grocery Business. The chain, which brings ‘hard’ to hard discounts, is looking for a project manager in the US. He wants to speak Russian and wants to be an expert in commercial real estate.houstonianonline.com
