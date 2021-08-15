VSBLTY Enters Into License Agreement With Radar USA for Security Product Offering
PHILADELPHIA, PA — VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) this week announced that it has entered into a license agreement with RADAR USA, Inc. to develop a security product offering and associated services for sale in the United States and Canada. RADAR USA was formed in 2021 as a collaboration between VSBLTY and RADAR APP in Mexico, where the security network deployment has reached 10,000 cameras.www.mychesco.com
