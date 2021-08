NVIDIA has just released its Game Ready graphics driver version 471.68 WHQL. In this latest version of the GeForce drivers, NVIDIA adds support for the latest games, namely Psychonauts 2, Naraka: Bladepoint, and Back 4 Blood Open Beta. These new games are now supported and should be playable on all 3000 series GPUs from the old 500 series. Because Naraka: Bladepoint features the latest in DLSS and Reflex technologies from NVIDIA, this version of the drivers is here to pick it up. In addition to support for new games, the new drivers also offer support for seven new G-SYNC notches.