MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A powder keg. That’s how Berkeley County Magistrate Darrell Shull is describing the understaffing at the Eastern Regional Jail in Martinsburg. “We have a tremendous team of correctional officers out there and extraordinary work is being done by a handful of officers but the ‘check engine’ light is on for the Eastern Regional Jail (ERJ) right now. We can’t ignore that ‘check engine’ light,” Shull said during an appearance on Panhandle Live on MetroNews affiliate WEPM in Martinsburg Tuesday.