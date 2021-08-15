Greene County Board Of Supervisors To Hear Inmate Work Program
The Greene County Board of Supervisors will review a proposed inmate work program at their regular meeting Monday. The presentation will be given by Iowa Prison Industries Director Dan Clark on the inmate work program at Landus Cooperative to address questions and concerns. Clark will also be joined by the Rockwell City warden and a representative from Landus. Also, the Board will hear an update on health insurance.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
Comments / 0