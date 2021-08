Denise Barnett has been a resident of Russellville for about three years now and just celebrated her one year anniversary working at Alethes Realty in downtown Russellville. When asked about her thoughts about this community Barnett said, “I love Russellville and that is the reason it is so easy for me to sell houses here, as people come here from out of state they ask me “where should we live?” and I tell them that this is it.”