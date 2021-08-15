Guthrie County Hospital Updates Visitor Restrictions

The Guthrie County Hospital has recently updated their visitor restrictions policy. The updated restrictions will only allow for one visitor per patient and that patient will be screened for any illness or fevers. Visitors and designated caregivers will not be able to enter the building if they have one of the following symptoms: cough, runny nose, sore throat, vomiting and diarrhea. All visitors must be 18 years or older, wear a mask, stay in the patient’s room at all times, wash their hands before and after they leave the patient’s room and cannot test positive for COVID-19.