Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Ness, Trego by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 05:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ellis; Ness; Trego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NESS...EASTERN TREGO AND SOUTHWESTERN ELLIS COUNTIES At 529 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cedar Bluff, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ellis, Wakeeney, Ogallah, Trego Center, Cedar Bluff and Riga. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH