Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Once an area of agreement, Biden and Trump trade blame on Afghanistan

By W. James Antle III
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rz8s7_0bSBvgVc00


In the contentious 2020 campaign for the White House and its bitter aftermath, there was a rare issue President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump agreed on: It was time to get out of Afghanistan.

Now even that uncharacteristic bit of comity has dissolved as Kabul teeters on the brink following sustained Taliban gains , with Biden and Trump (and their supporters) pointing fingers at each other.

The Biden administration has said that the Trump deal with the Taliban was different than the peace agreement they would have struck but ultimately tied their hands . “It was preordained,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. “It’s a deal that this administration probably would not have made, certainly not in all the detail. But it’s the deal that we inherited.”

SHADES OF PAST CONSERVATIVE REVOLTS APPEAR IN GOP INFRASTRUCTURE SPLIT

"When I came to office, I inherited a deal cut by my predecessor — which he invited the Taliban to discuss at Camp David on the eve of 9/11 of 2019 — that left the Taliban in the strongest position militarily since 2001 and imposed a May 1, 2021 deadline on U.S. forces," Biden himself said in a statement Saturday. "Shortly before he left office, he also drew U.S. forces down to a bare minimum of 2,500."

"We saw the Taliban making advances even before the Biden administration came into office,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Friday. “We saw the Taliban making advances at the district level before the president made his decision."

Trump personally struck back at this characterization of the historical record, taking aim at his successor. “Had our 2020 Presidential Election not been rigged, and if I were now President, the world would find that our withdrawal from Afghanistan would be a conditions-based withdrawal,” he said in a statement. “I personally had discussions with top Taliban leaders whereby they understood what they are doing now would not have been acceptable.”

“It would have been a much different and much more successful withdrawal, and the Taliban understood that better than anyone,” Trump continued. “What is going on now is not acceptable. It should have been done much better.”

When Biden announced in April that troops would depart from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that precipitated the war, Trump called the withdrawal “a wonderful and positive thing to do” but criticized the timing.

“First, we can and should get out earlier,” Trump said at the time. He added that “September 11th represents a very sad event and period for our Country and should remain a day of reflection and remembrance honoring those great souls we lost.” He took credit for substantial troop drawdowns while he was in office. “I planned to withdraw on May 1st, and we should keep as close to that schedule as possible,” he concluded.

But Trump was never able to complete the withdrawal, facing resistance from the Pentagon and some of his own advisers. After then-Defense Secretary James Mattis’s resignation, Trump ordered 4,000 additional troops to Afghanistan.

“My original instinct was to pull out, and historically, I like following my instincts, but all of my life I heard that decisions are much different when you sit behind the desk in the Oval Office,” Trump said when announcing the decision, similar to but smaller than former President Barack Obama’s Afghan troop surge in 2009 — which Biden, then vice president, advised against.

Trump continued to question the strategy in Afghanistan, and Mattis ultimately departed the Cabinet after the two clashed over troop withdrawals. Mattis warned against “precipitous” withdrawal in 2019, though he has so far remained silent under Biden.

“These ‘forever wars’ have to end. I support drawing down the troops,” Biden told Stars and Stripes last year, adding that some forces would need to protect the United States from terrorism.

Trump used similar language in discussing Afghanistan and Iraq. “Great nations do not fight endless wars,” he said in his 2019 State of the Union address.

Polling shows bipartisan support for leaving Afghanistan. But as the troops began to leave, the Taliban promptly began toppling provincial capitals , restarting partisan rancor on the issue.

The Biden administration ordered 3,000 troops back to Afghanistan to facilitate the evacuation of at least some diplomatic personnel, though they remained adamant Friday that the embassy in Kabul would stay open.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a Trump appointee who may seek the GOP presidential nomination, wrote in an op-ed that “it appears Team Biden may not have planned adequately. They look panicked. This will embolden the Taliban and encourage Al Qaeda.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE IN THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

One person who has been consistent on Afghanistan regardless of which party holds the White House is Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell. The Kentucky lawmaker called Biden’s withdrawal a “risky rush for the exits” and said Trump’s proposal to do the same “would hurt our allies and delight the people who wish us harm.”

McConnell compared withdrawal under both presidents to “the humiliating American departure of Saigon in 1975.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 19

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
130K+
Followers
48K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leaving Afghanistan#The White House#Taliban#State Department#Gop#Pentagon#The Oval Office#Cabinet#Al Qaeda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Iraq
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

‘Can I Finish?’ CNN’s Brianna Keilar Repeatedly Interjects During Tense Afghanistan Segment With Biden Comms Chief

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar repeatedly interrupted White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield’s answers during an interview on the situation in Afghanistan. Keilar interviewed Bedingfield on Friday morning’s edition of New Day, during which Ms. Bedingfield updated viewers on the progress of the evacuation, and tried to convey the “laser focus” of President Joe Biden and his team on getting Americans and Afghan allies out of the country.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump's own security adviser blames him for Taliban surrender

President Biden has offered his most forceful defense yet of the nation’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, a withdrawal that most Americans support. At the same time, some of Donald Trump’s own top advisers are blaming Trump for much of the chaos now occurring in Afghanistan. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the situation.Aug. 20, 2021.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

The most useless vice president of the century

While anywhere between 10,000 and 40,000 Americans have less than a fortnight to escape Afghanistan before President Joe Biden's withdrawal deadline, the president is missing in action. The only person even more unseen than Biden, who emerged from hibernation in Camp David for fewer than 20 minutes of remarks on Monday, is Vice President Kamala Harris. The supposedly "historic" vice president who boasted of being the "last person in the room" when her boss decided on the Afghanistan withdrawal has not held a public event in nearly a week.
New York Post

Stubborn Joe Biden just wouldn’t listen: Goodwin

The big news from the White House Saturday morning was that President Biden had canceled his planned trip to Delaware for the weekend. My first reaction was a hopeful one — maybe he’s finally seen the light and realizes the Kabul situation is deteriorating at a terrifying pace. Maybe he’s...
POTUSMSNBC

Trump admin deliberately sabotaged refugee process, stranding war allies: former insiders

Rachel Maddow corroborates claims by former Trump administration insiders, including Olivia Troye, who served as counterterrorism and homeland security advisor to Mike Pence in the Trump White House, that the Trump administration under the guidance of Stephen Miller and those loyal to him, deliberately sabotaged the refugee visa process, including the system by which U.S. allies in Iraq and Afghanistan would be evacuated to safety. Aug. 21, 2021.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Biden's officials are turning on him, and it's about more than Afghanistan

We’ve learned a lot in the past five days. Maybe the important thing we’ve learned is that Joe Biden is not capable of running the country. Joe Biden is senile. Saying that out loud is not an attack on Biden. Any decent person feels sorry for Biden, watching him gaze vacantly into the middle distance, or stumble like a drunk man trying to cross an icy street as he careens through his prepared remarks. There’s no joy in watching any of that. That could be any of us someday. It’s not Joe Biden’s fault he can’t think clearly. It’s an indictment of the people around him.
Presidential ElectionCNN

Trump and Biden agree on this

(CNN) — Almost every US president of the last 70 years has been haunted by the aftereffects of two watershed events: the notorious 1938 "peace in our time" agreement struck at Munich between British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain and Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and the 1949 Communist victory in China's civil war.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Victor Davis Hanson: If Biden were a Republican, Dems in Congress would have impeached him. They should

The American-nurtured Afghan military of the last 20 years that had suffered thousands of prior casualties evaporated in a few hours in the encirclement of Kabul. Enlistees apparently calculated that their own meager chances with the premodern Taliban were still better than fighting as a dependency of the postmodern United States — despite its powerful diversity training programs.

Comments / 19

Community Policy