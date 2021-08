In this episode of the BeInCrypto video news show, host Jessica Walker considers whether the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume is in trouble. Recent regulatory crackdowns in different countries have put some pressure on Binance and some senior figures have jumped ship. Is this a bad sign for the future, or just a temporary setback? In this video, we’ll talk about the different challenges Binance is having, as well as the risks and opportunities in the current situation.