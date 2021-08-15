Countdown No. 20: Three Quick Questions with Oklahoma State

The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be a full 2021 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Maryland the first weekend of September. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we continue with a quick preview of Oklahoma State. Later in the season, as we get into game week prep, we will follow up with our friends at GoPokes247 for a more detailed look at the game. For now, though, here is a quick rundown with Cody Nagel on the Cowboys.