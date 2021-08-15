Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Holt by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-15 05:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Garfield; Holt Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Garfield and southwestern Holt Counties through 615 AM CDT At 528 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Amelia to 11 miles southwest of Chambers. Movement was north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chambers, Amelia and Sunfish Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 292 and 295. Highway 281 between mile markers 164 and 171. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
