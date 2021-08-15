Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

India has an opportunity to set new targets, pave new ways

birminghamnews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 15 (ANI): While hoisting the National Flag at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijaywada on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday said that India has an opportunity to set new targets and pave new ways. Speaking...

www.birminghamnews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Indira Gandhi
Person
Gandhi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Pave#Government Of India#Caste#Ani#Indians#Un#English#Sc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
Indiamartechseries.com

The Q and Chtrbox Launch New Platform Targeting India’s Fastest Growing Economic Market

BharatBox Delivers 700 Million Tier 2 & 3 Consumers with India’s First Integrated Platform Across TV, Digital and Social. QYOU Media Inc’s two business units in India, The Q and its recently acquired influencer marketing platform, Chtrbox, have together announced the launch of BharatBox, India’s first integrated marketing platform powering brands to reach consumers in Tier 2 & Tier 3 Indian cities across television, digital platforms & social media. Tier 2 & Tier 3 Indian cities, composed primarily of cities with populations of less than one million, are driving the next wave of economic growth in India in 2021, with this trend expected to continue throughout the decade. BharatBox (“Bharat” is an alternate word for India, and is often used by businesses in India to refer to the emerging India beyond its metro cities) will focus on delivering content from India’s most popular non-metro creators across television and digital. This new platform will combine the distribution strength of India’s fastest growing television channel, The Q, with Chtrbox’s deep data driven and cost effective solutions for building successful Tier 2 & Tier 3 targeted influencer driven campaigns.
Economyambcrypto.com

Will India’s e-RUPI adoption pave the way for CBDC

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi launched e-RUPI, a digital voucher program in a bid to boost the country’s fintech sector. The Indian government has been making efforts to digitize payments and e-RUPI will go a long way in achieving this. However, with e-RUPI already present, what role will a central bank digital currency [CBDC] play?
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

"India@75 is declaration for a new India with new dreams"

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): India@75 is a declaration for a new India with new dreams, new energy and new commitment, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal while virtually addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry's Annual Summit's special session on 'Synergy between the Government and Business for sustainable growth'. The...
Politicsbirminghamnews.net

Retd colonel Ajay Kothiyal to be AAP's U'khand CM candidate

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 17 (ANI): With Uttarakhand Assembly elections slated early next year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that Ajay Kothiyal, retired colonel, will be the chief ministerial candidate in the state. "Ajay Kothiyal will be the AAP Chief Ministerial candidate of Uttarakhand. He...
Economybirminghamnews.net

India Ratings revises FY22 GDP growth to 9.4 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Thursday revised its GDP growth forecast for FY22 to 9.4 per cent year-on-year and said the economic recovery will depend on progress of vaccination drive. If India is able to vaccinate its entire adult (18 years-plus) population by...
Indiabirminghamnews.net

N K Singh elected as President of IEG Society

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): N K Singh, Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission has been elected as the President of the Institute of Economic Growth (IEG) Society, at a meeting of the general body on August 16, the society said on Thursday. According to a statement issued by...
Indiabirminghamnews.net

RSS is trying to re-interpret the entire history: CPI

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Taking a dig at the statemet of former national general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ram Madhav that Kerala's ruling Left government was trying to whitewash the Moplah rebellion, Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja on Friday said that RSS pursues an ideology that is communal and that it attempts to re-interpret history.
Afghanistanbirminghamnews.net

Rajiv Gandhi talked about Atmanirbhar Bharat, Digital India

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): On the occasion of the 77th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on Friday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Gandhi talked about Atmanirbhar Bharat and Digital India way before the present government. "Rajiv Gandhi used to say that India is...
Indiatribuneledgernews.com

Kalyan Singh, BJP's first chief minister in UP, dies

Aug. 22—Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who formed the Bharatiya Janata Party's first government in the state in 1991, died of sepsis and multi-organ failure at Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday, the hospital said in a statement late at night. He was 89.
Advocacybirminghamnews.net

Afghan refugees protest outside UNHCR office in Delhi

By Deepika Rathour ChauhanNew Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Afghan refugees on Monday staged a protest in front of the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Delhi seeking refugee cards, resettlement options to a third country and security from the international body and the Indian government.
Afghanistanbirminghamnews.net

Leaders left country, common people making sacrifices

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 17 (ANI): Yasmin Nigar Khan, granddaughter of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan and All India Pakhtoon Jirga-e-Hind president on Tuesday slammed Afghanistan leaders who left the country and said common people, women and children are making sacrifices. Speaking to ANI, Khan said, "The leaders left the...
Worldbirminghamnews.net

Sri Lanka's Hambantota industrial park speeds ahead with new investments

"Since the pandemic, Hambantota has been able to achieve good results and seize business opportunities. The most important thing is that cargo volume for the first half of this year increased by 187 percent compared with the first half of last year. The number of our investment agreements has also increased significantly," CEO of Hambantota International Port Group Johnson Liu said.
Businessbirminghamnews.net

AGC Networks records profit of Rs 31 crore in Q1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI): Digital technology major AGC Networks on Wednesday reported a profit after tax of Rs 31 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared to Rs 5 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's revenue rose to Rs 1,195 crore as against Rs 994 crore...
Public Healthbirminghamnews.net

Global new cases of COVID-19 keep rising in last two months: WHO

GENEVA, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- The global number of new COVID-19 cases has been increasing for the last two months, as cases of the Delta variant have been reported in 148 countries, territories or areas, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a weekly overview report issued Wednesday. With over...
Technologybirminghamnews.net

CamCom announces a first-of-its-kind AI partnership

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): CamCom, a Bangalore and Dubai based AI powered visual inspection solutions company has entered into a partnership with Mahindra First Choice Wheels (MFCW), the pre-owned vehicles arm of the Mahindra Group. MFCW is the country's preferred used vehicle company and is India's only organized...
Businessbirminghamnews.net

Xinhua world economic news summary at 0830 GMT, Aug. 20

SEOUL -- South Korea is still faced with consumption-relevant uncertainty amid the continued COVID-19 resurgence, a government report said Friday. The Ministry of Economy and Finance said in its monthly economic report, called Green Book, that uncertainty over domestic demand remained on the back of the fourth resurgence, though the economy saw solid export growth and improved employment. (South Korea-Consumption-Uncertainty)
Indiahoustonmirror.com

Andhra Congress leader requests withdrawl of his Suspension

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): Congress youth leader from Rajahmundry of Andhra Pradesh, GV Sriraj on Saturday, has written to the party leader to withdraw his suspension. He further made an appeal to interim president Sonia Gandhi, claiming that his act of cooking a bird was in support of Rahul Gandhi.
Sportsbirminghamnews.net

Bindra sure that Indian Paralympics team will 'inspire us'

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Abhinav Bindra wished the best to the Indian Paralympics contingent which will be competing at the Tokyo Games. The Paralympic Games is scheduled to be held between August 24 and September 5. As many as 54 athletes from India will be competing in 9...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy