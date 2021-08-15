Cancel
Plant Primer: Quick Fire hydrangea a hardy shrub that blooms July till fall

Columbus Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are looking for a hardy shrub that blooms in the summer, Quick Fire hydrangea (Hydrangea paniculata 'Bulk') might be the plant for you. This hydrangea is a multi-stemmed shrub with upright growth. The leaves are a medium green color and ovate in shape. The flowers start to appear...

www.dispatch.com

