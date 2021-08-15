This is how Dunkin' has changed since it dropped the 'Donuts'

Dunkin' has revolutionized its image since its name change in 2019.

Since then, it has added more premium and non-coffee drinks.

Dunkin' teamed up with social media stars and online brands to grow younger audiences.

Dunkin' Donuts rebranded to just "Dunkin'" in 2019.

Dunkin' launched a popup shop in 2019. Dunkin'

That same year, Dunkin' moved towards becoming a lifestyle brand. It launched the first Dunkin' popup shop with holiday items in November.

Dunkin' released a candle with Homesick in 2019 and 2020. Dunkin'

Later that same month, Dunkin' released a candle collab with brand Homesick, an early indicator of the many other brand collabs to come.At the end of 2019, Dunkin' jumped onto the plant-based food craze, rolling out the Beyond Sausage breakfast sandwich to thousands of stores.

A Dunkin' worker hands a coffee out of a drive-thru window wearing gloves and a mask as the Coronavirus continues to spread on March 17, 2020 in Norwell, Massachusetts. Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

Dunkin' was also majorly investing in its drive-thrus around this time.Dunkin' grew to have some of the fastest drive-thru times in the industry, winning the category in 2019 for the first time.

The drive-thru and mobile orders were clearly priorities for Dunkin' shortly after the rebrand. The first real "Dunkin'" store in Quincy, Massachusetts, included a two-lane drive-thru, with a traditional lane and a lane for mobile orders.

In 2020, Dunkin' started expanding its offerings outside of coffee with the Matcha Latte in February.

Dunkin' introduced refreshers in 2020. Dunkin'

That June, that non-coffee drink growth continued with refreshers, which are iced tea drinks with fruit flavoring.

Dunkin' added oat milk in 2020. Dunkin'

Dunkin' launched snacks in 2020. Dunkin'

The plant-based trend continued in August 2020 with the introduction of Planet Oat oat milk.Dunkin's snack menu expanded in spring and summer 2020 with croissant stuffers, snackin' bacon, and stuffed bagel minis.

Dunkin' sells National Coffee Day merch. Dunkin'

Dunkin' partnered with Charli D'Amelio. Dunkin

In the fall of 2020, Dunkin' kept up the lifestyle branding with National Coffee Day merch.September 2020 also marked the beginning of Dunkin's partnership with Gen Z TikTok star Charli D'Amelio.Dunkin' started selling "The Charli," a Cold Brew with whole milk, which D'Amelio promoted on TikTok. Dunkin' also launched a merch line with the social media star.Dunkin' grew to over three million followers on TikTok, and the partnership with Charli D'Amelio drove a 57% increase in app downloads and significantly boosted cold brew sales.

All of these partnerships combined to make Dunkin' the fast food king of social media.

Dunkin' introduced smoked vanilla cold brew. Dunkin'

Dunkin' announced that avocado toast was added to its menu. Dunkin

In 2021, Dunkin' continued to invest in cold brew and more premium drinks with the addition of Sweet Cold Foam and Smoked Vanilla flavored syrup.Dunkin' added avocado toast in February 2021, which analyst Mark Kalinowski pointed to as an example of the brand's work to appeal to younger customers.

Dunkin' launched coconut milk. Dunkin'

Dunkin' added popping bubbles. Dunkin'

Another non-dairy milk joined the menu in April 2021 with the addition of coconut refreshers.More recently, Dunkin' added popping bubbles inspired by Taiwanese Boba Tea to the menu."Dropping 'Donuts' from the name - obviously was like a shot in the air and letting everyone know that Dunkin' is different," Drayton Martin, Dunkin's vice president of brand stewardship, previously told Business Insider. "And we just keep proving that over and over and over again."

