Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

This is how Dunkin' has changed since it dropped the 'Donuts'

By Mary Meisenzahl
Posted by 
Business Insider
Business Insider
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v8XEm_0bSBr46X00
It's just Dunkin' now.

Dunkin'

  • Dunkin' has revolutionized its image since its name change in 2019.
  • Since then, it has added more premium and non-coffee drinks.
  • Dunkin' teamed up with social media stars and online brands to grow younger audiences.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .
Dunkin' Donuts rebranded to just "Dunkin'" in 2019.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05nD62_0bSBr46X00

Nick Ut / AP Images

Source: Insider

That same year, Dunkin' moved towards becoming a lifestyle brand. It launched the first Dunkin' popup shop with holiday items in November.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gkkvH_0bSBr46X00
Dunkin' launched a popup shop in 2019.

Dunkin'

Source: Dunkin'

Later that same month, Dunkin' released a candle collab with brand Homesick, an early indicator of the many other brand collabs to come.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1njZ53_0bSBr46X00
Dunkin' released a candle with Homesick in 2019 and 2020.

Dunkin'

At the end of 2019, Dunkin' jumped onto the plant-based food craze, rolling out the Beyond Sausage breakfast sandwich to thousands of stores.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EeOpl_0bSBr46X00

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Source: Insider

Dunkin' was also majorly investing in its drive-thrus around this time.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gCw5q_0bSBr46X00
A Dunkin' worker hands a coffee out of a drive-thru window wearing gloves and a mask as the Coronavirus continues to spread on March 17, 2020 in Norwell, Massachusetts.

Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

Dunkin' grew to have some of the fastest drive-thru times in the industry, winning the category in 2019 for the first time.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S5Vd2_0bSBr46X00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Source: Insider

The drive-thru and mobile orders were clearly priorities for Dunkin' shortly after the rebrand. The first real "Dunkin'" store in Quincy, Massachusetts, included a two-lane drive-thru, with a traditional lane and a lane for mobile orders.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0utHxy_0bSBr46X00

Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Source: Insider

In 2020, Dunkin' started expanding its offerings outside of coffee with the Matcha Latte in February.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TEIxL_0bSBr46X00

Dunkin'

Source: Dunkin'

That June, that non-coffee drink growth continued with refreshers, which are iced tea drinks with fruit flavoring.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10uRHR_0bSBr46X00
Dunkin' introduced refreshers in 2020.

Dunkin'

Source: Dunkin'

The plant-based trend continued in August 2020 with the introduction of Planet Oat oat milk.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JgGJO_0bSBr46X00
Dunkin' added oat milk in 2020.

Dunkin'

Dunkin's snack menu expanded in spring and summer 2020 with croissant stuffers, snackin' bacon, and stuffed bagel minis.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0meLbl_0bSBr46X00
Dunkin' launched snacks in 2020.

Dunkin'

Source: Dunkin'

In the fall of 2020, Dunkin' kept up the lifestyle branding with National Coffee Day merch.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bC4H6_0bSBr46X00
Dunkin' sells National Coffee Day merch.

Dunkin'

September 2020 also marked the beginning of Dunkin's partnership with Gen Z TikTok star Charli D'Amelio.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UwSJk_0bSBr46X00
Dunkin' partnered with Charli D'Amelio.

Dunkin

Dunkin' started selling "The Charli," a Cold Brew with whole milk, which D'Amelio promoted on TikTok. Dunkin' also launched a merch line with the social media star.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m8pyu_0bSBr46X00
Dunkin' partnered with Charli D'Amelio.

Dunkin

Dunkin' grew to over three million followers on TikTok, and the partnership with Charli D'Amelio drove a 57% increase in app downloads and significantly boosted cold brew sales.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VDbiJ_0bSBr46X00

Irene Jiang/Business Insider/Twitter/TikTok

Source: Insider

All of these partnerships combined to make Dunkin' the fast food king of social media.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j1p7m_0bSBr46X00

Dunkin'

Source: Insider

In 2021, Dunkin' continued to invest in cold brew and more premium drinks with the addition of Sweet Cold Foam and Smoked Vanilla flavored syrup.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vw1NT_0bSBr46X00
Dunkin' introduced smoked vanilla cold brew.

Dunkin'

Dunkin' added avocado toast in February 2021, which analyst Mark Kalinowski pointed to as an example of the brand's work to appeal to younger customers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EHrda_0bSBr46X00
Dunkin' announced that avocado toast was added to its menu.

Dunkin

Source: Insider

Another non-dairy milk joined the menu in April 2021 with the addition of coconut refreshers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16eNds_0bSBr46X00
Dunkin' launched coconut milk.

Dunkin'

More recently, Dunkin' added popping bubbles inspired by Taiwanese Boba Tea to the menu.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Er85q_0bSBr46X00
Dunkin' added popping bubbles.

Dunkin'

"Dropping 'Donuts' from the name - obviously was like a shot in the air and letting everyone know that Dunkin' is different," Drayton Martin, Dunkin's vice president of brand stewardship, previously told Business Insider. "And we just keep proving that over and over and over again."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5Etq_0bSBr46X00
A Dunkin' store, the first since a rebranding by the Dunkin' Donuts chain, is pictured ahead of its opening in Pasadena

Reuters

Source: Insider

Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at mmeisenzahl@businessinsider.com .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Business Insider

Business Insider

220K+
Followers
14K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Fast Food#Food Drink#Beyond Sausage#Medianews Group#The Matcha Latte#National Coffee Day#Tiktok#Sweet Cold Foam#Smoked Vanilla#Dunkin Source#Taiwanese#Pasadena Reuters Source
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Advocacynewfoodmagazine.com

Dunkin’ Donuts and Arby’s commits to sourcing only cage-free eggs

Some of the US’ most well-known fast-food brands have made significant sustainability pledges, including the commitment to source only cage-free eggs. The company behind household brands such as Dunkin’ Donuts, Arby’s, and Baskin Robbins has announced a new sustainability policy which includes a commitment to using only cage-free eggs in its locations across the country.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Biggest Dunkin' Donuts Fails Of All Time

"America runs on Dunkin'," or so says the long-running slogan for the chain formerly and still commonly known as Dunkin' Donuts. The chain of more than 11,000 sweet treat bakeries has sold countless donuts, muffins, sandwiches, and steaming cups of coffee to millions over the past 70-plus years. A morning trip to Dunkin' is an unbreakable ritual for Americans in 41 states, a necessary stop to grab a hit of coffee (hot, iced, or creamed and sweetened) and maybe a quick breakfast, be it an egg sandwich or one of the restaurant's many signature donuts, like a Boston Kreme, jelly-filled, glazed, or chocolate-frosted.
Food & DrinksThrillist

Dunkin’ Drops New Fall Flavors and They’re Not Just Pumpkin

Let's be real. It's mid-August. It's hot outside. Nobody's about to retire their bathing suit for the season and break out their flannels... And yet, big food brands are unleashing a cornucopia of pumpkin spice menu items and other fall-themed products. Dunkin', in particular, is going all out this year with its premature fall menu update.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Nearly 23% Of People Think This Chain Restaurant Has The Worst Fries

Sometimes, there's no better choice than some nice, hot fast food fries. Maybe you're hungover and need something greasy and satisfying. Or perhaps you need to satisfy a craving that you've been avoiding for too long. Fries are always a good idea. Why? Firstly, they go really well with burgers and sandwiches. Secondly, they're easy to share and eat by the handful. And well, they're usually pretty delicious. Nearly all major fast food chains offer some type of fries on their menu. As per The Daily Meal, McDonald's fries are so popular that the company beats its competitors by a large margin: over a third of the fries sold in the country are actually made by McDonald's!
Restaurantswearegreenbay.com

Dunkin’ Donuts offers sweet surprise for a limited time only

(WFRV) – Local Dunkin’ Donuts are offering another incentive -as if you needed one- to grab coffee and donut on Friday morning. Dunkin’ Donuts across Wisconsin are partnering with Special Olympics Wisconsin and local law enforcement to help raise funds for the athletes of Special Olympics Wisconsin. Until 12 p.m....
Food & Drinksmashed.com

What Starbucks Employees Wish You Knew

If you're a java-lover but hate making your own coffee, a Starbucks barista may be one of the first people you see in the morning. And you probably don't think there's much to the job: just smile, take the order, and pour, right? Not exactly. Not only do you have to be well-versed in Starbucks' unique coffee language, you have to be able to whip up any one of their custom beverages on the fly. And we're not talking about any old menu. HuffPost Taste, citing a Starbucks global chief marketing officer, claims there are over 80,000 potential drink combinations. And did we mention Starbucks Reserve Roasteries in cities like Seattle, New York, Shanghai, and Chicago, which are now also serving wine, beer, and signature cocktails? That's a lot to learn.
franchising.com

Taco Bell® Nacho Fries Just Got Hotter With New Limited Time Truff Partnership

Southern California brands join forces to bring the heat and test Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries and Loaded TRUFF Fries Burrito. August 18, 2021 // Franchising.com // Irvine, Calif. - Last month, the fan-favorite Nacho Fries made its seventh debut to menus nationwide. Now, Taco Bell is spicing things up through a new partnership with fellow SoCal brand TRUFF, the truffle hot sauce brand known for reimagining and elevating pantry staples, to test Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries and the Loaded TRUFF Fries Burrito.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Ranking 21 of the best Fast Food French Fries

Welcome back, dear readers, and this time we’re ranking 21 of the best fries found at some of the many fast food restaurants the world over—or at least in North America. And like a previous article on the Snapple flavors, I’ve decided to rank them from worst of the best to best of the best. So get ready to get a craving for the golden, crispy wonder that is the fry.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Panera Bread Just Announced A Merger With These 2 Popular Chains

If you're looking for a tasty but nutritious meal on the go, you can't go wrong with. . Founded in 1980, according to the company website, this beloved bakery-café chain has grown into a multibillion-dollar empire and is now one of the top-10 quick-service and fast-casual dining options in America, a list where fast food chains like McDonald's, Taco Bell, Burger King, and Subway have commonly reigned (via QSR).
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

Panera Is Recalling Its Soup After Customers Find This Gross Item Inside

Announced last week that they're joining forces with two other well-known chains, but it sounds like they may have a little quality control issue to address at present. That's the case for one of their popular refrigerated soups under the Panera Bread at Home label, with one flavor being recalled in four states after customers complained of having found a rather unsavory ingredient.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Burger King Is Launching These Two New Sandwiches This Month

Several new royally named sandwiches will be making an appearance at Burger King this month. After the launch of their latest novelty, the upgraded chicken sandwich aptly named Ch'king (which has gotten rave reviews from several fast-food critics), the chain is getting back in the burger/sandwich lane with two new premium items that will be launching by the end of the month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy