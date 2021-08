The Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) Back to School Birth Certificate campaign was a great success. During this first-time pilot program, the office issued more than 300 birth certificates dedicated to helping families obtain the necessary records to enroll their children in school. “This time of year can be stressful when you are rushing to get everything you need for back-to-school,” said Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth. “We were able to lessen some of the stress by […]