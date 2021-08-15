Cynthia Davis AKA Brenda from ‘Cooley High’ Is Not Married but Has a Daughter - Meet the Father of Her Child

Cynthia Davis was the young beauty who starred in "Cooley High," as Brenda. It has been more than three decades, and not much is known about her except that she is an unmarried woman with a daughter— meet her family.

At age 17, Cynthia Davis wowed TV lovers with her impressive acting skills. The teenager was also very beautiful, a primary reason she made it as a cast on the film "Cooley High."

To this day, "Cooley High" is regarded as a smash hit and an outstanding production of its time. The 1975 film had many audiences and made a name, owing to its commendable scripts by Eric Monte, and actors like Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, and Glynn Turman.

again, brenda from cooley high was a gotdamn muse for preach pic.twitter.com/RiBPqFmtuc — Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) December 18, 2020

It has been more than forty years, and Davis, aka Brenda, a prominent figure in the film, has been living a low-profile life with her family, and she never attempted acting after that role.

A BRIEF DETAIL ON CYNTHIA DAVIS

A media house made a blunder about Cynthia Davis a while ago; it revealed that the one-time actress passed away, as not much was heard of her following her departure from the movie industry after acting in "Cooley High."

However, online posts and other sources confirmed that she is still alive and healthy. Although Davis loves to be away from the camera, as has been her lifestyle for years, she has a daughter who freely uploads details of herself.

A few months ago, another family member revealed that the media has been wrong about some facts. The woman named Lisa James mentioned that she is Davis' sister.

Via her post, she explained that their family comprises seven siblings; four are biological and three, half. She also added in the comment section of a YouTube clip about her sister that:

"I wanted to bring some corrections because I think you got some information...Cynthia is not married and has one amazingly beautiful daughter, Samantha Felton."

FAMILY BOND

The former actress is not married or romantically linked to anybody, but her daughter, Samantha, has a great relationship with her father. The mini-Davis comfortably flaunts it via posts.

In 2014, to wish her father a happy birthday, she shared a collage image showing the celebrant and herself as a baby, a more recent picture of father and daughter in smiles, and a throwback snap of her parents in a warm embrace.

The following year, Samantha thrilled her followers with a snapshot of her parents; it was also a throwback of the pair during an outing, with people in the background. That same year, Davis' daughter shared a current image where she posed next to her father.

Like the mother of his child, Samantha's father's genes appear to have paused time as he still looks strong and has not shed his vibrancy. One glance at a birthday post made by his daughter in 2012 showed him with a cheerful face, aging slowly.

CYNTHIA DAVIS' LOOK NOW

Despite wanting to live a quiet life, the one-time actress appears on her daughter's Instagram page, like her baby daddy. A few years ago, Samantha shared a selfie with her mother.

Davis looked different from the 17-year-old that made a debut on "Cooley High." She appeared to have aged gracefully and still possessed her youthful smile that brightened her appearance.

IS SAMANTHA A MOM?

The answer is yes! Davis' mini-me has two tiny minions of her own, who have featured on their mother's social media outlet. In 2018, the mother of two shared a glimpse of her babies, having some bonding time outdoors. An accompanying caption read:

"Outside fun with my minis."

Although Davis might not have been able to retain her popularity, she has a great family consisting of her amazing daughter and two beautiful grandkids.