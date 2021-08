Hoskins (groin) is expected to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Hoskins has been sidelined due to a left groin strain recently, and Tuesday is the first day that he's eligible to return from the injured list. The 28-year-old will meet with a doctor Thursday, and the meeting will likely determine whether he's ultimately able to return for Tuesday's series opener in Arizona. Brad Miller should continue to see the majority of the playing time at first base this weekend.