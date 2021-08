Local artist Ben Goulart has completed another new mural in Eureka as part of his “Brightening up Broadway” project. “I have been working hard over the past three years to encourage business owners on the Broadway corridor to brighten up the area with some artwork,” said Goulart, who has created more than 30 murals in the last 25 years. His newest work can be seen on the exterior of Six Rivers Solar, 818 Broadway.