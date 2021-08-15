Cancel
Ringo Starr to release ‘Change The World’

By The Times-Standard
Eureka Times-Standard
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUMe has announced Ringo Starr’s “Change The World,” a new EP to be released on Sept. 24. The four tracks were all recorded at Starr’s Roccabella West studio and feature frequent and new collaborators, creating songs that span the spectrum of pop, country, reggae and rock ‘n’ roll. Starr said,...

