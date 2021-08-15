Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 18:16:00 Expires: 2021-08-16 02:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **GRACE DOWNGRADED TO A TROPICAL DEPRESION, MOVING WEST OVER THE OFFSHORE CARIBBEAN WATERS** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 90 miles south of Mayaguez PR or about 90 miles southwest of Ponce PR - 17.0N 67.3W - Storm Intensity 35 mph - Movement West or 270 degrees at 15 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Depresion Grace was centered well south of Puerto Rico, over the offshore Caribbean waters, tracking west near 15 mph. Little change is expected on the current track and intensity during the next couple of hours, and therefore, the Tropical Storm Warning for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands was discontinued. However, showers and thunderstorms associated to rainbands from the depresion will continue to move from the Caribbean waters into portions of the USVI and Puerto Rico through the overnight hours, and a Flash Flood Watch continues in effect for all the local islands through at least Monday. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Additional impacts from flooding rain are still a concern across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Monday. Remain well guarded against dangerous flood waters having further impacts of significant potential. * OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS: The risk of rip currents is high across all beaches on the islands. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not return to evacuated areas until it is safe. Listen for the all- clear signal from local authorities. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Do not go sightseeing within impacted communities simply to observe storm damage. Sightseers can interfere with the timeliness of rescuers and first responders to needlessly jeopardize lives. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Preparedness#Hurricanes#National Hurricane Center#Extreme Weather#Central Interior#Eastern Interior#Mayaguez Pr#Usvi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Dorchester County, MDweather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dorchester * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Southern Dorchester County, especially around Bishop`s Head. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/02 AM 3.3 1.2 0.8 1 MINOR 23/03 PM 3.0 0.9 0.7 1 NONE 24/03 AM 3.2 1.1 0.7 1 NONE 24/04 PM 2.9 0.8 0.6 1 NONE 25/04 AM 2.9 0.8 0.5 1 NONE 25/04 PM 2.8 0.7 0.5 1 NONE CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/05 AM 3.2 1.2 0.8 1 NONE 23/05 PM 2.7 0.7 0.7 1 NONE 24/06 AM 2.9 0.9 0.6 1 NONE 24/07 PM 2.6 0.6 0.5 1 NONE 25/07 AM 2.7 0.7 0.5 1 NONE 25/07 PM 2.5 0.5 0.4 1 NONE
Bureau County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bureau, Carroll, Putnam, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 05:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Putnam; Stephenson; Whiteside Areas of Dense Fog for the Morning Commute Areas of dense fog will reduce visibilities to one quarter mile or less at times through 830 AM. Motorists should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. When encountering dense fog, slow down, keep your headlights on low beam, and increase your following distance. Be especially cautious in and near school zones.
Bergen County, NJweather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 20:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union This product covers Southeast New York, Northeast New Jersey, and Southern Connecticut **HENRI WEAKENS A LITTLE MORE WHILE MOVING WEST-NORTHWESTWARD ACROSS CENTRAL CONNECTICUT** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Warning has been cancelled for Northeast Suffolk, Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern Nassau, Northern New Haven, Northern New London, Northern Westchester, Northwest Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk, Southern Fairfield, Southern Middlesex, Southern Nassau, Southern New Haven, Southern New London, Southern Westchester, and Southwest Suffolk * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 100 miles northeast of New York City NY or about 50 miles northwest of Montauk Point NY - 41.6N 72.4W - Storm Intensity 40 mph - Movement West-northwest or 290 degrees at 7 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ At 5 PM EDT, the center of Tropical Storm Henri was located near Colchester CT. Henri is moving toward the west-northwest near 7 mph, and on its forecast track, Henri is expected to slow down further and possibly stall near the Connecticut-New York border tonight, then move across northern Connecticut or southern Massachusetts by Monday afternoon. The main threat from Henri is now heavy rain capable of producing flash flooding. The threat of rough seas, high surf, and dangerous rip currents continues at the ocean beaches. Widespread rainfall of 3 to 6 inches is forecast in the path of Henri with localized higher amounts possible. The highest amounts are forecast to occur across the lower Hudson Valley western Connecticut, and northeast New Jersey. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from flooding rain are still unfolding across Southeast New York, Northeast New Jersey, and Southern Connecticut. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having additional extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and streams may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - In hilly terrain, destructive runoff may run quickly downhill and increase susceptibility to rockslides. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * WIND: Little to no additional wind impacts are expected on land. A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Long Island Sound. - Community officials are now assessing the extent of actual wind impacts accordingly. - Emergency work crews are restoring essential community infrastructure as necessary. - If you have an emergency dial 9 1 1. * SURGE: Little to no additional impacts are anticipated. * OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS: A high rip current risk continues into Monday at the ocean beaches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: If your location is prone to flooding, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. Also be alert for potential flooding from rising rivers and streams which may have yet to crest. Remain informed of the latest river forecasts and heed any flood warnings. Be alert for flooded roads which could be compromised. Avoid travel until water levels subside and roads have been cleared. Do not drive through places where flood waters cover the road. Turn Around, Don`t Drown! Problems with sewer backups can contaminate flood waters. Keep children away from flood waters. Also, listen for boil water alerts as tap water in susceptible areas may become non potable. Be sure to stay away from downed power lines, hazardous debris and flooded areas. Allow extra time for emergency vehicles to reach you as they navigate flood hazards. If using a generator, avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by following instructions provided by the manufacturer. Operate your generator in a well ventilated space outside of your living area and away from open doors and windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery powered radio and flashlight handy. Keep your smart phone charged and in power saving mode. If you lose power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and checkins. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see http://ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see http://getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see http://redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in New York NY around 11 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Franklin County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore Patchy Dense Fog continues over parts of the Tennessee Valley Patchy Dense Fog has continues across portions of the Tennessee Valley, with visibilities reduced to 1/4 mile or less in some spots. Some locations being affected includes portions of Interstate 59 in DeKalb County, U.S. Highway 72 in Jackson County, and locations along the Tennessee River from far northeast Alabama to Guntersville, the Paint Rock Valley in Jackson County, and rural portions of northern Madison County. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other vehicles. The fog should begin dissipating after sunrise this morning. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Dutchess County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 07:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Dutchess The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Dutchess County in east central New York Northeastern Ulster County in east central New York * Until 1015 AM EDT. * At 715 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to bands of showers. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kingston, Rhinebeck, Hurley, Woodstock, Pine Plains, Red Hook, Millbrook, Port Ewen, Lake Katrine, Staatsburg, West Hurley, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, Olivebridge, Stanfordville, West Shokan, Mount Tremper, Phoenicia, Woodland Valley Campground, Esopus and Marbletown. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor poor drainage and street flooding.
Benton County, IAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Jones, Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 05:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Delaware; Dubuque; Jones; Linn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jo Daviess, Buchanan, Dubuque, Benton, northwestern Jones, Delaware and northern Linn Counties through 645 AM CDT At 540 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cassville to near La Porte City. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Luxemburg around 545 AM CDT. Holy Cross around 555 AM CDT. Mount Auburn and Balltown around 605 AM CDT. Rickardsville and Bankston around 610 AM CDT. Garrison and Sherrill around 615 AM CDT. Vinton and Epworth around 620 AM CDT. Dubuque, Centralia and Durango around 625 AM CDT. Asbury, Peosta and Sageville around 630 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Wapsipinicon Golf Course, Bankston Park, Fillmore, Monti, Waupeton, Lattnerville, Pinicon Ridge Park, Buck Creek, Baileys Ford Park and Petersburg. This includes Interstate 380 between mile markers 27 and 55. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Fairfax County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CHARLES AND SOUTHEASTERN FAIRFAX COUNTIES At 455 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodbridge, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Fort Belvoir, Lorton, Mount Vernon, Bryans Road, Mason Neck and Potomac Heights. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Tishomingo County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tishomingo Locally-dense fog will occur in river valleys this morning Locally-dense fog will reduce visibilities to a half mile or less near rivers and lakes this morning. Motorists should be prepared for sudden visibility reductions. Remember to use low-beam headlights to aid visibility and reduce glare for oncoming traffic.
Catron County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Lincoln County; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; South Central Mountains; Southwest Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, Eastern Lincoln County, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands and South Central Mountains. In west central New Mexico, Southwest Mountains. * Through this evening. * A surge in moisture combined with an upper level disturbance will result in scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding of burn scars and other vulnerable areas in complex terrain. Rainfall rates may exceed one inch in 45 minutes.
Orange County, NYweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Orange, Rockland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 05:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 06:17:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 500 PM EDT. Target Area: Orange; Rockland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey...New York Ramapo River near Mahwah affecting Orange, Rockland, Bergen and Passaic Counties. For the Ramapo River...including Mahwah...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Ramapo River near Mahwah. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 4:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 7.9 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 8.7 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Minor flooding along Route 202. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, State Route 202 floods downstream. Moderate flooding along Route 202 and Route 17. Water into backyards. Minor flooding along Brakeshoe Place, Brook Street and Catherine Avenue. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.7 feet on 01/25/1996. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Ramapo River Mahwah 8.0 7.9 Mon 4 am EDT 7.8 5.5 4.4
Brown County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Brown A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROWN AND NORTHEASTERN SPINK COUNTIES At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Verdon, or 14 miles south of Groton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 640 PM, tennis ball sized hail was reported about 5 miles north of Mellette. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Verdon and Ferney. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Brown County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Brown A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROWN AND NORTHEASTERN SPINK COUNTIES At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Verdon, or 14 miles south of Groton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 640 PM, tennis ball sized hail was reported about 5 miles north of Mellette. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Verdon and Ferney. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Orangeburg County, SCweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and take action if necessary. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 630 PM EDT. Target Area: Orangeburg The National Weather Service in Columbia SC has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in South Carolina North Fork Edisto River At Orangeburg affecting Orangeburg County. The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Flood Warning for the North Fork Edisto River At Orangeburg. * From this morning to Wednesday evening. * At 6:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 7.9 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 8.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Some minor flooding occurs along the boardwalk at Edisto Gardens. Downstream from the Highway 301 bridge, some roads off Chiquita street near the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Farmland and lowlands along Highway 301 near Orangeburg become flooded at stages above 10 ft. * Flood History...No available flood history.
Mcpherson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 15:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McPherson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR EASTERN MCPHERSON COUNTY At 449 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Plainview Colony, or 14 miles north of Ipswich, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Leola. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Mcpherson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McPherson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MCPHERSON COUNTY At 502 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Leola, or 21 miles north of Ipswich, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Leola. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Edmunds County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Edmunds by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 15:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edmunds A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL EDMUNDS COUNTY At 447 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Loyalton, or 19 miles southwest of Ipswich, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Edmunds County. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Day County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Day by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Day A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DAY AND SOUTHWESTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES At 633 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Langford, or 8 miles south of Britton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fort Sisseton State Park, Cattail Lake and Roy Lake Rec Area. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Edmunds County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Edmunds by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Edmunds A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN EDMUNDS AND WEST CENTRAL BROWN COUNTIES At 529 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mina Lake Rec Area, or 11 miles east of Ipswich, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe storm will be near Richmond Lake Rec Area around 540 PM CDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Furnas County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Furnas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FURNAS COUNTY At 617 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Beaver City to 8 miles south of Hollinger, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Furnas County. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Brown County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown, Edmunds by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Brown; Edmunds A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN EDMUNDS AND WEST CENTRAL BROWN COUNTIES At 529 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mina Lake Rec Area, or 11 miles east of Ipswich, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe storm will be near Richmond Lake Rec Area around 540 PM CDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy