India has an opportunity to set new targets, pave new ways

thedallasnews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 15 (ANI): While hoisting the National Flag at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijaywada on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday said that India has an opportunity to set new targets and pave new ways. Speaking...

Indiamartechseries.com

The Q and Chtrbox Launch New Platform Targeting India’s Fastest Growing Economic Market

BharatBox Delivers 700 Million Tier 2 & 3 Consumers with India’s First Integrated Platform Across TV, Digital and Social. QYOU Media Inc’s two business units in India, The Q and its recently acquired influencer marketing platform, Chtrbox, have together announced the launch of BharatBox, India’s first integrated marketing platform powering brands to reach consumers in Tier 2 & Tier 3 Indian cities across television, digital platforms & social media. Tier 2 & Tier 3 Indian cities, composed primarily of cities with populations of less than one million, are driving the next wave of economic growth in India in 2021, with this trend expected to continue throughout the decade. BharatBox (“Bharat” is an alternate word for India, and is often used by businesses in India to refer to the emerging India beyond its metro cities) will focus on delivering content from India’s most popular non-metro creators across television and digital. This new platform will combine the distribution strength of India’s fastest growing television channel, The Q, with Chtrbox’s deep data driven and cost effective solutions for building successful Tier 2 & Tier 3 targeted influencer driven campaigns.
Economyambcrypto.com

Will India’s e-RUPI adoption pave the way for CBDC

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi launched e-RUPI, a digital voucher program in a bid to boost the country’s fintech sector. The Indian government has been making efforts to digitize payments and e-RUPI will go a long way in achieving this. However, with e-RUPI already present, what role will a central bank digital currency [CBDC] play?
Indiaraleighnews.net

"India@75 is declaration for a new India with new dreams"

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): India@75 is a declaration for a new India with new dreams, new energy and new commitment, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal while virtually addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry's Annual Summit's special session on 'Synergy between the Government and Business for sustainable growth'. The...
Indiathedallasnews.net

Rajnath Singh to felicitate Olympians from services at ASI

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will felicitate the Olympians from services at Army Sports Institute (ASI) in Pune on August 23, said the Ministry of Defence on Sunday. As per the statement released by the ministry, all armed forces personnel who represented India in Tokyo...
Indiatribuneledgernews.com

Kalyan Singh, BJP's first chief minister in UP, dies

Aug. 22—Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who formed the Bharatiya Janata Party's first government in the state in 1991, died of sepsis and multi-organ failure at Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday, the hospital said in a statement late at night. He was 89.
Advocacythedallasnews.net

Afghan refugees protest outside UNHCR office in Delhi

By Deepika Rathour ChauhanNew Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Afghan refugees on Monday staged a protest in front of the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Delhi seeking refugee cards, resettlement options to a third country and security from the international body and the Indian government.
Indiahoustonmirror.com

Andhra Congress leader requests withdrawl of his Suspension

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): Congress youth leader from Rajahmundry of Andhra Pradesh, GV Sriraj on Saturday, has written to the party leader to withdraw his suspension. He further made an appeal to interim president Sonia Gandhi, claiming that his act of cooking a bird was in support of Rahul Gandhi.
Sportsthedallasnews.net

It will be great Paralympics for India, says Deepa Malik

Tokyo [Japan], August 23 (ANI): Deepa Malik, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president, on Monday said the athletes are in a positive state of mind and have adapted to the situation here ahead of the Tokyo Games. 54 para-athletes from across nine sports disciplines will be featuring in the...
Public Safetythedallasnews.net

Mangalore: One arrested for smuggling gold

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 21 (ANI): One man was arrested on Saturday from the Mangalore International Airport for smuggling gold worth approximately Rs 5,58,900 from Dubai. The gold, in form of wires, was concealed inside beads of ladies' hairbands and weighed 115 grams, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and...
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
ScienceNewsweek

A Doomsday COVID Variant Worse Than Delta and Lambda May Be Coming, Scientists Say

Scientists keep underestimating the coronavirus. In the beginning of the pandemic, they said mutated versions of the virus wouldn't be much of a problem—until the more-infectious Alpha caused a spike in cases last fall. Then Beta made young people sicker and Gamma reinfected those who'd already recovered from COVID-19. Still, by March, as the winter surge in the U.S. receded, some epidemiologists were cautiously optimistic that the rapid vaccine rollout would soon tame the variants and cause the pandemic to wind down.
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
WorldValueWalk

Elon Musk Open To Building Tesla Gigafactory in Kabul After Phonecall With Top Taliban Commander

TALIBAN CONTROLLED KABUL, Afghanistan – Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO and entrepreneur Elon Musk announced on Twitter he had a ‘productive’ call with a top Taliban commander, citing the Taliban plan to bring Afghanistan into the future. Musk cites the Taliban as saying “Tesla is welcomed to Kabul with open arms to build a Gigafactory to produce Tesla’s that would make transportation for Taliban warriors easier.”
Chinacybersecdn.com

Chinese Government Will Begin to Stockpile Zero-Days in September

The Associated Press published on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 that on September 1, 2021 a new law in China requires all Chinese citizens finding a Zero-Day Vulnerability to provide within 48 hours the details to the Chinese government. A Chinese citizen must NOT give or sell the information to third parties outside of China (apart from the product’s manufacturer).
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
Economyprimenewsghana.com

Government bans production of Changfangs

The government has ordered local manufacturers to stop producing changfang machines with immediate effect. The directive is part of measures the government is taking to clampdown on illegal mining activities, popularly called galamsey. The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr George Mireku Duker, who gave that directive, stressed...
EnvironmentPosted by
ScienceAlert

The First Delivery of 'Green Steel' Suggests Its Future Is Not Far Off

'Green steel' might sound like an oxymoron, but it's a phrase you're bound to be hearing a lot more of in the next few years. On Wednesday, the world's first, carbon-free steel was delivered to the truck-maker AB Volvo in Sweden. It's only a trial run, and, admittedly, a bit of a media stunt, but Volvo says it has ordered the materials to start production on a new fleet of green steel vehicles. According to SSAB, the Swedish steelmaker responsible for the green steel, the ribbon-cutting event is an "important step towards a completely fossil-free value chain from mine to finished steel." HYBRIT, or Hydrogen...
Middle Eastmarketplace.org

Is Israel a sign of what’s to come?

For our 500th episode, we’re doing a little rinse and repeat. In the news fix, we get March 2020 vibes as we discuss developments from Israel, which has one of the world’s highest vaccination rates, raising concerns that the coronavirus vaccines’ protection may wane over time. Plus, the Federal Trade Commission is re-upping its antitrust lawsuit against Facebook, and the controversy over the new “Jeopardy!” host escalates. Then, a special edition of our favorite game, “Half Full/Half Empty.”
EconomyWired UK

China’s digital yuan is a warning to the world

In April 2020 a grainy screenshot of China’s sovereign digital currency, DCEP (short for Digital Currency/Electronic Payments) or the Digital Chinese Yuan (DCNY), was leaked online. The image showed a wallet for the DCNY provided by the Agricultural Bank of China, with payment functions, QR codes, and the ability to tap phones together to pay offline. While the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) had started researching digital currencies as early as 2014, the screenshot was the clearest indication of how far along in the process they were.

