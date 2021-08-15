Currituck discusses family subdivisions, approves resolution to state opposing unfunded mandates

The decision to build a home is an exciting one and with many locals looking into that route, TriCounty Health Department is offering a training class all about the process of Subdivision Approval. Working with TriCounty Health will be one of the stops along the way of creating a new building lot as the health department is required to approve subdivisions as the water and sewer authority. This fact can create friction between the Health Department and the public, shares TriCounty Health, as the public regularly asks for permits to construct a home on a lot that has not been approved. While the public often walks into the health department with a plat that they expect signed, frustration occurs when the requirements can take a considerable amount of time, even up to a year, to fulfill. One big issue, as the health department sees it, is that lots are not to be sold until the subdivision is approved so they are holding this class to explain the proper process to the public to prepare them before they are ready to build. The Subdivision Approval Training is being held September 23rd at 3:00 pm. For more information, call 435-247-1160 or visit www.tricountyhealth.com.