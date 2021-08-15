Cancel
Cleveland Browns: Things I've Thought As 2021 Kicks Off With A Win

By Stephen Thomas
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, OHIO — Welcome back, fellow Cleveland Browns fan. With a grateful nod and a super sky point to the late, great Larry King…. So was that awesome last night? I thought that was awesome last night. Did you think that was awesome last night? Here, let me help you out: That was awesome last night. ... JOK is fast. Like, really fast. I'm pretty sure he's faster than me. ... Making your way in the world today takes everything you’ve got. Taking a break from all your worries sure would help a lot. … Case Keenum and Kyle Lauletta were a combined 31-44 for 319 yards and two touchdowns last night. Now, based on that and using a very simple algorithm I found on MakeYourselfSoundSmarterAboutFootball.com, that means that had Baker Mayfield played, he would have thrown for approximately 72 billion light-years against that Jags defense. Go ahead, argue with me. You can't. ... The upgrade in speed on the Browns roster, from basically all angles of the field, was shockingly evident last night. ... Opinions vary and can change over time with new information, but there is one inarguably fact that no one, from any country or political belief system, can deny: “To be a Rhinestone Cowboy, you have to do a load of compromisin' on the road to your horizon.” The science is settled on this one, folks. …

