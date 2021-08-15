World Trigger Anime's 3rd Season Debuts on October 9
Staff to host another livestream event for anime on September 8. A livestream event for the World Trigger franchise revealed on Sunday that the anime's third season will premiere on October 9 on TV Asahi's NUMAnimation programming block and will air on Saturdays at 1:30 a.m. The staff will host another livestream event on September 8. The below new promotional video and the archived livestream event video are both region-locked to Japan only. ANN will update this article with a region-free video if one becomes available.www.animenewsnetwork.com
