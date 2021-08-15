Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knowridge Science Report

Eye tests could predict Parkinson’s disease 18 months ahead

By Knowridge
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MyKTI_0bSBntS900
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from UCL, researchers found simple vision tests can predict which people with Parkinson’s disease will develop cognitive impairment and possible dementia 18 months later.

The study adds to evidence that vision changes precede the cognitive decline that occurs in many, but not all, people with Parkinson’s.

In another new study, the same team found that structural and functional connections of brain regions become decoupled throughout the entire brain in people with Parkinson’s disease, particularly among people with vision problems.

The two studies together show how losses and changes to the brain’s wiring underlie the cognitive impairment experienced by many people with Parkinson’s disease.

Previous studies have found that people with Parkinson’s disease who have visual problems are more likely to get dementia, and that appears to be explained by underlying changes to their brain wiring.

Vision tests might provide a window of opportunity to predict Parkinson’s dementia before it begins, which may help find ways to stop the cognitive decline before it’s too late.

In the first study, the team examined 77 people with Parkinson’s disease and found that simple vision tests predicted who would go on to get dementia after a year and a half.

Dementia is a common, debilitating aspect of Parkinson’s disease, estimated to affect roughly 50% of people within 10 years of a Parkinson’s diagnosis.

The finding suggests that performance in vision tests was linked to the risk of cognitive decline.

The study also found that those who went on to develop Parkinson’s dementia had losses in the wiring of the brain, including in areas relating to vision and memory.

The researchers used recently developed methods to analyze finely detailed MRI scans, enabling them to pick up the damage to the brain’s white matter.

The researchers identified white matter damage to some of the long-distance wiring connecting the front and back of the brain, which helps the brain to function as a cohesive whole network.

The second study involved 88 people with Parkinson’s disease (33 of whom had visual dysfunction and were thus judged to have a high risk of dementia) and 30 healthy adults as a control group, whose brains were imaged using MRI scans.

In the healthy brain, there is a correlation between how strong the structural (physical) connections between two regions are, and how much those two regions are connected functionally.

That coupling is not uniform across the brain, as there is some degree of decoupling in the healthy brain, particularly in areas involved in higher-order processing, which might provide the flexibility to enable abstract reasoning.

Too much decoupling appears to be linked to poor outcomes.

The researchers found that people with Parkinson’s disease exhibited a higher degree of decoupling across the whole brain.

Areas at the back of the brain, and less specialized areas, had the most decoupling in Parkinson’s patients.

Parkinson’s patients with visual dysfunction had more decoupling in some, but not all brain regions, particularly in memory-related regions in the temporal lobe.

The research team also found changes to the levels of some neurotransmitters (chemical messengers) in people at risk of cognitive decline, suggesting that receptors for those transmitters may be potential targets for new drug treatments for Parkinson’s dementia.

Notably, while dopamine is known to be implicated in Parkinson’s, the researchers found that other neurotransmitters — acetylcholine, serotonin and noradrenaline — were particularly affected in people at risk of cognitive decline.

The two papers together help understand what’s going on in the brains of people with Parkinson’s who experience cognitive decline, as it appears to be driven by a breakdown in the wiring that connects different brain regions.

If you care about Parkinson’s disease, please read studies about this personality trait linked to Parkinson’s disease and findings of a novel light-based treatment for dementia, Parkinson’s disease.

For more information about Parkinson’s disease and your health, please see recent studies about a new smell test for Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and COVID-19 and results showing that these vitamins may help prevent Parkinson’s disease.

The study is published in Movement Disorders. One author of the study is Dr Angeliki Zarkali.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

83K+
Followers
5K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Dementia#Brain Regions#Vitamins#Ucl#Mri#Movement Disorders#Knowridge Science Report
Related
SciencePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Alzheimer's, According to Science

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, a neurologic disorder that can lead to memory loss and impaired thinking skills and is responsible for more deaths than prostate and breast cancer combined. Over 6 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's, a number projected to reach 14 million people by the year 2060 — which means you probably know someone whose life is, or has been, affected by the disease. Red on to discover the #1 cause of Alzheimer's, according to science. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsNeuroscience News

What Types of Memories Are Forgotten in Alzheimer’s Disease?

Summary: Reduction of semantic memory could be an indicator of Alzheimer’s disease 12 years before onset. Researchers examine different types of memory loss associated with dementia. Source: The Conversation. Alzheimer’s disease, a type of neurodegenerative dementia that affects memory, is well known in Canada, where more than half a million...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You May Be Getting Parkinson's, According to Doctors

Last year, actor Michael J. Fox opened up about his over 22-year-long battle with Parkinson's Disease. First diagnosed in 1998, the 59-year-old has been incredibly honest about his health struggles, which recently took a turn for the worst when a noncancerous tumor started growing on his spine two years ago, causing him to fall and break his arm.
Diseases & Treatmentswomenworking.com

Thyroid Issues? Signs it could be Hashimoto’s Disease

Hashimoto’s is an autoimmune disease that attacks the thyroid, the small butterfly-shaped gland located at the base of the neck that is responsible for monitoring your metabolism along with a few specific hormones. In the United States alone, 14 million people currently have Hashimoto’s, making it the most common thyroid disorder in the country, according to The American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

This Could Be Your First Sign of Dementia Years Before Diagnosis, Study Says

Dementia may be all too common in old age, but that doesn't mean it's part of normal aging. To the contrary, experts say that when it comes to cognitive impairment, the goal is to spot it early and to act fast using a combination of medication, therapies, lifestyle changes, and more. However, for many dementia patients that opportunity has come and gone—and the statistics are likely to become more grim over time. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that over five million Americans suffered from dementia in 2014, the organization projects that over 14 million will suffer from its symptoms by 2060 as the population over 65 continues to increase.
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Small changes in movement may predict Alzheimer’s disease

As people go about their daily activities, complex fluctuations in their movement occur without conscious thought. These fluctuations—known as fractal motor activity regulation (FMAR)—and their changes are not readily detectable to the naked eye, but FMAR patterns can be recorded using a wristwatch-like device known as an actigraph. In a...
Diseases & TreatmentsMyStateline.com

Blood test could diagnose Alzheimer’s disease decades before symptoms develop, doctors say

(StudyFinds.org) – Alzheimer’s disease robs sufferers of their memory and families of loved ones well before they die. There is no cure, but prevention techniques can certainly help delay the onset and severity of symptoms. Now there may soon be a way for people genetically at risk to tackle the condition farther in advance than ever before. Scientists have developed a simple new blood test could diagnose Alzheimer’s disease decades before symptoms develop.
SciencePosted by
UPI News

Study: 'Light flash' treatment may help slow Alzheimer's disease

While efforts to develop Alzheimer's medications have so far borne little fruit, new research highlights the therapeutic promise of two non-drug tools: light and sound. According to a pair of small new studies, exposing Alzheimer's patients to an hour a day of carefully modulated light and sound appears, over time, to slow down the telltale brain degeneration that typifies disease progression.

Comments / 0

Community Policy