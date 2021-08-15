Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Thirsty? You’re already dehydrated

By Baylor College of Medicine
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZLuTj_0bSBnldZ00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Summertime means lots of people are outside dealing with the heat—some by choice and some because they have to.

Whatever the reason, staying hydrated is the key to dealing with hotter temperatures, said a Baylor College of Medicine physician.

“The rule of thumb is, if you’re thirsty, you’re already dehydrated. So keep well hydrated by drinking plenty of water, even before you begin your outdoor activity,” said Dr. Irvin Sulapas, a primary care sports medicine physician and assistant professor of family and community medicine at Baylor.

This applies to people who work out or play sports outdoors as well as those whose jobs keep them outside day in and day out, like electricians and yard maintenance workers.

In fact, Sulapas said those are the people he is particularly worried about because of their prolonged heat exposure.

When the body becomes dehydrated, it works to retain fluids lost through sweating by decreasing urinary output.

Constipation also can result as the body works to retain water. Dehydration also involves the cardiovascular system, resulting in decreased blood pressure and increased pulse.

“The whole body is essentially trying to conserve water despite you sweating it out,” he said.

“The body can tolerate 1 to 2 percent of water loss but anything more than that will present problems. This will decrease your work or athletic performance.”

Signs of dehydration include:

Excessive sweating

Thirst

Decreased urine output or darkly colored urine

Headache

Fatigue

Cramping

Dizziness

When these symptoms are present, it’s time to take a rest in the shade or indoors and rehydrate with water.

Sulapas recommends people doing labor-intensive activities, like running or heavy yard work, drink a beverage with electrolytes to replenish the sodium that is lost through sweating.

If a person collapses or experiences a change in mental status, such as not making sense, call 9-1-1.

Eating a well-balanced meal also is important for hydration, Sulapas said. “Food intake can also be counted as hydration, because it includes carbohydrates and sodium that you need to maintain hydration.”

In addition, anyone who is a going to be outside for a prolonged period or for an intense activity should avoid excessive caffeine intake.

A little bit of coffee is fine for those who are used to it, but sodas actually increase thirst. Alcohol, which acts a diuretic and leads to dehydration, also should be avoided.

Dehydration can affect people of all ages and all fitness levels, Sulapas warned.

Written by Dana Benson.

If you care about nutrition, please read studies about drinking milk may help reduce your heart disease risk and findings of drinking coffee may help reduce heart failure risk.

For more information about nutrition and your health, please see recent studies about long-term alcohol drinking may lead to these mental problems and results showing that these jobs may be linked to higher risk of heavy drinking.

Comments / 0

Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

83K+
Followers
5K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Intake#Dehydration#Nutrition#Caffeine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin Linked To Weight Loss

Around half the world’s population is deficient in this vitamin. Supplementation with vitamin D could help promote weight loss, a recent study suggests. Taking the supplement is linked to weight loss, lower body fat and better cholesterol readings. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One reason...
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Thing to Drink Before Bedtime, Says Dietitian

Everyone has been there: you spend the night tossing and turning, then wake up groggy the next morning due to the poor sleep you got the night prior. In fact, while the average adult should ideally get 7 or more hours of sleep per night, just 2 in 3 people actually get the amount of rest they need on a daily basis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Food That Increases Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

Losing weight isn't the only reason you should eat healthily. While there is nothing wrong with wanting to lose a few pounds and feeling good in your skin (as long as you're doing it healthfully, of course), there are so many more healthy reasons to want to eat a good diet that isn't even linked to weight management. In fact, research shows that your diet can be directly correlated to an increased risk of chronic diseases due to inflammatory responses in your body—and it's all based on the types of foods you eat. That's why it's important to understand the worst food that increases inflammation in your body, so that you can fully understand the risks and how consuming this type of food can cause issues over time.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Drinking Pickle Juice, Say Experts

There's no plain way to put it: pickle juice is divisive. You either avoid it at all costs or chug it straight from the jar after the final spear is eaten. These days, though, the greenish liquid is more than just a leftover pro or con. No matter how you personally perceive pickle juice, the marketplace is catching on, and slowly but surely, pickle juice-based products are finding their way to shelves.
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Drink to Reduce Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

Inflammation can come about in all kinds of ways—sore muscles, pain and stiffness in your joints, and even chronic inflammation has been linked to different diseases, according to Harvard Health. While eating an anti-inflammatory diet is important for reducing the risk of different chronic diseases—like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and more—there is one drink in particular that can help reduce inflammation right away, and that's tart cherry juice.
LifestyleL.A. Weekly

This Is The Only Beverage That Can Detox Your Body

Despite the popularity of detox teas and juicing practices, there’s only one beverage that can detox your body of toxins. Detox is a common word nowadays, enveloping a variety of behaviors. It can include detox teas or juices. In theory, detoxing sounds quite appealing, especially after an indulgent week or the holiday season. Despite how popular these practices are, certain experts are quick to point out that, really, the only drink capable of detoxing your body is water.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Woman's World

Craving This Food More Often Could Be An Early Sign of Dementia

As we get older, it becomes increasingly important for us to keep track of any changes going on with our bodies, as they can often indicate larger health issues. When it comes to treating age-related conditions like dementia, catching early symptoms is our best bet. And while we are probably already aware that lapses in our memory can signal a problem, changes in our food preferences may as well — especially if you’re suddenly craving sweets.
DietsPosted by
FIRST For Women

The Boiled Egg Diet Claims to Help You Lose 25 Pounds in 2 Weeks — But Does It Work?

Eggs are a yummy and healthy addition to any meal, but did you know there’s an entire diet dedicated to just eating boiled eggs to lose weight? As odd as it sounds, the boiled egg diet has been making the rounds for years now with promises of helping you drop 25 pounds in two weeks. But how effective is it — and is it safe? Here’s a few things to keep in mind before you consider starting this diet.
DietsPosted by
Ladders

The best diet if you’re over 60

If you’re over 60, you might be bombarded with options for the so-called “perfect diet.” But what’s the diet that’s really the best for you, and your health? Keep reading to find out. Tackling the issues. There are a number of health issues that disproportionately trouble those aged 60 and...
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Abdominal Obesity

Here is the skinny on abdominal fat: Not all fat is created equal. However, many of us are treating all of our fat the same way and not really understanding why it happens and what we can do about it — and that that answer may differ with different body types and responses.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The One Drink To Sip On To Get a Leaner Body, Say Dietitians

Despite popular beliefs, there is no magic elixir that can help you shave off the extra pounds—we know this much to be true. However, we do know that there is one drink that can help you decrease any of the bloat you are feeling in your body, leaving you feeling slim and lean. According to our medical expert board members Tammy Lakatos Shames, RDN, CDN, CFT, and Lyssie Lakatos, RDN, CDN, CFT, also known as The Nutrition Twins, the best drink to get lean is actually green tea with mint. Hot or iced, this drink will help you debloat and slim down in no time.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Drinking Diet Soda, Experts Say

Which type of diet soda drinker are you: The kind who enjoys the occasional sip of fizz and flavor, or one who has to have it every day? Because it's calorie-free, you might think of your favorite diet soft drink as a free-for-all… however, after one journalist has shared the struggle of her 40-year Diet Coke habit, addiction experts are sounding an alarm about your health that, as one doctor suggests, we should all be "very concerned" about.
Weight LossPosted by
FIRST For Women

Lose Up to 21 Pounds in 2 Weeks Eating These Inexpensive, Antioxidant-Rich Superfoods

Not long ago, word began to spread about the body-transforming effects of what Dr. Oz says is a whole new category of foods. As millions raved about jaw-dropping weight loss triggered by sirtfoods, the buzz got so intense, it “broke the internet,” Dr. Oz recently reported. But that’s not what really got his attention: “What interested me most is all this research showing that sirtfoods benefit your heart, benefit you by reducing inflammation, and even beat aging.” So he recruited women to test the “Sirtfood Diet.” They were soon slashing disease risk factors and dropping up to 21 pounds in 14 days. As the doc put it, “That’s stunning!”
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Sweating at Night, Get Your Blood Checked, Experts Warn

If you don't have air conditioning or you just run hot, you probably often find yourself sweating in the middle of the night. And that's to be expected to some degree, especially during the summertime. But night sweats could also be a reason to see your doctor. Experts warn that if you experience excessive sweating at night, you should speak with your doctor as soon as possible and get a blood test. To learn how to discern general night sweating from sweating that could be a sign of something more serious, read on.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Taking Apple Cider Vinegar, Says Science

Even if you haven't been down the rabbit hole of nutrition trends, you've likely heard about how people have been consuming apple cider vinegar for its health benefits. While there is some evidence that shows taking apple cider vinegar as a dietary supplement can support your health, that evidence is limited and researchers are still working to understand these findings.
DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This While Drinking Wine, Stop Immediately, Experts Warn

For years, research has shown that a daily glass of wine may have significant health benefits, from keeping our hearts healthy to potentially warding off certain cancers. But for all the benefits wine offers, it's not without its drawbacks. One study found that imbibing even a little can cause serious health consequences for a certain group of people. Read on to find out what experts say you need to watch out for when having your next glass of wine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy