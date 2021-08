Registration is required for this activity. There's still time left to enjoy the long days of summer. Join us for an early evening casual walk in search of that summer sunset. This week we will walk along the peninsula of Webb Memorial State Park in Weymouth. This magical place has a remarkable history. It once was the home of Native American's; the European's took it for farming and grazing; a fertilizer factory was built and contaminated the area; and the military used it for a Nike site. In 1977 the military transferred the land to the state and it was finally restored to its natural beauty and opened to the public. Sunsets here are some of the best. On a clear evening, views of Boston and the harbor islands are picture perfect. This will be a casual walk with time for socializing. Feel free to bring snacks (or dinner) and water as we'll spend a short time stopping to take in the views. AMC event is open to the public so you don't have to be an AMC member. The exact time and location will be shown to approved participants only. Everyone is welcome! Details will be emailed to registered participants the week of the event. Rain cancels this event.